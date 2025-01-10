The Michael Schumacher F1 record Max Verstappen can equal in 2025

Max Verstappen will have the opportunity to equal a Michael Schumacher record during the 2025 F1 season.

The Red Bull driver heads into the new campaign looking to defend his crown which he won despite coming under intense pressure from McLaren and Lando Norris in the latter stages of 2024.

Early-season domination proved key to Verstappen’s success and the Dutchman’s consistency, even at times when he only had the third or fourth-fastest car, secured yet another championship triumph.

In the end, Verstappen’s victory over Norris was fairly convincing, enabling him to clinch his fourth successive world title in Las Vegas with two rounds to spare.

But it certainly wasn’t an easy season for Verstappen, who also had to contend with car performance issues and off-track drama and political turmoil which surrounded Red Bull for much of the year.

Heading into 2025, Verstappen can match the record for most consecutive F1 world titles.

The achievement is currently held by legendary Ferrari driver Schumacher, who claimed five of his drivers’ titles in a row with the Scuderia from 2000 to 2004.

Verstappen's great rival Lewis Hamilton won four of his seven world titles in a row between 2017 and 2020.

Max Verstappen made it four F1 titles in a row in 2024

Verstappen would equal Schumacher's feat with yet more title glory in 2025, but he is set to face stiff competition from the likes of McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes, all of whom have closed the gap to Red Bull.

McLaren have been tipped as the early favourites for the new season, having ended last term with the fastest car and winning the constructors’ championship for the first time since 1998.

A fifth consecutive world title for Verstappen, who doesn’t turn 28 until September, would also move him within striking distance of the joint-record held by Schumacher and Hamilton (seven).

Such success would also move him above fellow four-time world champions Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost and take him level with Juan Manuel Fangio on the all-time list, making him only the fourth driver in F1 history to win five or more titles.

Verstappen unfazed by record prospect

Unsurprisingly, Verstappen has brushed off the importance of matching such records, insisting they are not his prime motivation.

“I would like to win, yeah, but it’s not about the targets of winning five in a row or winning how many in total,” Verstappen told Red Bull’s Talking Bull podcast.

“But for me, I’m in a team that I think is capable of winning those championships, and I’m very excited about what we come up with again for next year.

“I hope it’s quick enough. I know when it’s quick enough that I’ll do the rest, but I just hope that we are competitive.

“That we are back up there again, and you know, we can have a lot of incredible moments together.”