Fernando Alonso shows off gruelling neck work-out ahead of F1 2025

Fernando Alonso has been hitting the gym hard to prepare for the 2025 F1 season.

The Aston Martin driver provided a rare glimpse of his physical preparation for the new year.

Alonso, the oldest driver on the grid at 43, shows little sign of slowing down yet.

The strength of his neck was evident in a picture that he shared of his gruelling training.

Why do F1 drivers exercise their necks?

Formula 1 drivers are famed for their muscular necks.

In a high-speed corner, while wearing a helmet, the gravitational forces can make their heads weigh five times more than usual.

However, a former trainer for Sebastian Vettel explained an even more simple reason that F1 drivers require strong necks.

The real reason why the neck is so important is that you need to see where you're going,” Antti Kontsas told F1.com.

“It's all about precision. We're talking about hundreds and tenths of a second.

“If you don't see exactly where you're going and you cannot navigate well through the track, there's no chance for you to gain that extra hundredth or tenth where you can take it.

“When you start to look at the helmet camera, you see how much head movement there is and how difficult it is to hit those apexes perfectly.

“The more stable your head is, the better information your brain gets, and this can guide your decisions when you drive around the track.”