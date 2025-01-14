Lewis Hamilton’s first sim session at Ferrari HQ pinpointed

Lewis Hamilton's first movements at Ferrari's F1 headquarters have reportedly been revealed.

Lewis Hamilton’s first official day at Ferrari’s F1 headquarters is set to be on 20 January.

That is according to Italian publication Autoracer, who report the seven time world champion will conduct his first session in Ferrari’s simulator at Maranello at the start of next week.

Hamilton’s debut on the track for Ferrari is also set to take place next week, though an exact date has not been officially confirmed.

Autoracer’s report claims this “should be” 22 January, but adds Ferrari could use their Fiorano test track on either 21-22-23 January depending on the weather.

Hamilton will make his first Ferrari appearance in an old car, rumoured to be the F1-75 from the 2022 season. Ferrari could also use their SF-23 from two years ago.

Ferrari will use one of their allocated Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) days for Hamilton’s first run.

Ferrari’s extensive run plan for Hamilton

The Italian outfit have planned extensive testing to help Hamilton gear up for his first season with the team.

Ferrari have booked the Barcelona circuit for at least four days at the end of the month to provide Hamilton with additional time in their older F1 machinery.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur insisted he is “not worried at all” about Hamilton adapting to his new environment after spending 12 seasons at Mercedes.

“We know that we have a lot of procedures to assimilate during this couple of days, but he is experienced enough to do it,” the Frenchman said.

“We have the advantage to have the simulator and he will be able to do a race simulation and a qualifying simulation in the simulator, and to be fully prepared with the steering wheel and all the particularities of the car. But I am not worried about this, and it is not the biggest challenge.”

Hamilton will make his first public appearance as a Ferrari driver alongside new teammate Charles Leclerc at F1’s special season launch event at London’s O2 Arena on 18 February.

The following day, Ferrari will officially launch their 2025 challenger in Maranello.

Ferrari are expected to use one of their permitted ‘filming days’ to conduct a shakedown of their new F1 car at Fiorano after their launch on 19 February. This will be the first time Hamilton and Leclerc drive the 2025 car.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc will be in official action for Ferrari at pre-season testing in Bahrain from 26-28 February, before the 2025 campaign kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix on 16 March - marking Hamilton’s Ferrari race debut. 

