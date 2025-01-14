‘Interesting project’ could tempt Sergio Perez back to F1 after break

Sergio Perez has been left on the F1 sidelines for 2025

Sergio Perez has admitted an “interesting project” could tempt him back to F1, but says he is planning a six-month break from racing.

After a woeful 2024 campaign, Red Bull ditched Perez and decided to replace the 34-year-old Mexican with Liam Lawson for the upcoming season alongside Max Verstappen.

2025 will mark the first time in 14 years that Perez will not be racing in F1.

Perez spoke publicly for the first time since his Red Bull departure last month during a talk for students from schools in the city of León back in his native Mexico.

When asked for an update on his future and whether he would consider a return to F1, Perez replied: “Honestly, I don’t know. It’s too soon to have an answer. Everything happened very quickly at the end of the season, so I didn’t expect it.

“Now I’m in an incredible, dreamy position, which I didn’t even realise I was in, so if you ask me now, I don’t know. I’m very happy with my life, very excited about what’s ahead.

“For sure, if I receive a good, interesting project, then I’ll definitely consider it and think about it. It will all come in its own time. For now, my priority in the months ahead is to have fun, do what I haven’t been able to, travel, be with my family…

“In the next six months I’ll make a decision on what I want for the next step of my career.”

Perez ‘feels a different person’ after F1 exit

Perez, a father of four, says he is currently embracing the free time he is getting to spend with his family.

“It’s incredible,” he added. “It’s hard to describe, but I feel different as a person. It’s something I had never lived [before]. I’m perfectly happy.

“I’ll come back to F1 if it’s what’s going to make me the happiest. That’s all I will consider, what’s going to make me happier in the coming years.”

Perhaps the “interesting project” Perez cited could be alluding to Cadillac.

Given his wealth of experience, Perez would be an obvious candidate for the American outfit as they enter F1 in 2026.

Their planned entry as F1’s 11th team would open up two more seats on the grid.

But Perez would face stiff competition, with the likes of Valtteri Bottas also expressing an interest.