Liam Lawson reflects on Fernando Alonso feud: “I didn’t intend on pi**ing him off”

Liam Lawson has reflected on his feud with Fernando Alonso following their intense battle at the 2024 United States Grand Prix, conceding that he “didn’t intend on pi**ing him off”.

It’s a big year ahead for Lawson, who will team up with Max Verstappen at Red Bull for the 2025 F1 season.

Lawson has just 11 race starts to his name ahead of the new campaign, where he will be under great scrutiny as Red Bull look to challenge for both titles.

The Kiwi has already shown he’s not afraid to be aggressive on track, fighting hard against Alonso and Sergio Perez on a number of occasions.

Following the sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas, Lawson and Alonso were seen having a heated discussion in parc ferme.

Reflecting on his encounter with Alonso, Lawson told Stuff.co.nz: “I think I went in there obviously in a unique position. I had six races that I knew I was going to get, and that was my stint to prove that I was worthy of an F1 seat, whether that was in VCARB or Red Bull. That was all I had the opportunity for.

“These guys have raced – especially Fernando, he’s raced a long time – so I went in there and made the most of every single lap that I drove in the car.

“I didn’t intend on p***ing him off, but obviously I just raced him how I race people, and it did that. So, yeah, I just tried to make the most of it.”

Lawson refuses to change approach in F1

Lawson’s combative nature has been a trait throughout his career in motorsport – and it’s something that he doesn’t plan to change.

It’s likely his attitude on and off the track would have impressed Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, who will be hoping Lawson is a significant upgrade on Perez.

Red Bull fell to third in the constructors’ championship in 2024, slipping behind McLaren and Ferrari.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve changed at all,” Lawson added. “Maybe I wasn’t on TV enough before or something like that, I don’t know, but basically this is how I’ve always raced, and especially with the pathway to F1, quite often it feels unfair, and I’ve always had to make the most of every opportunity.

“I’ve been extremely lucky with the timing of everything, so I went in there and raced exactly how I feel like I always have, and maybe knowing that extra bit of pressure, knowing what was on the line, maybe that obviously sparked a few more of my not-so-finest moments. But obviously I’m always learning as well, and I learn from those.”