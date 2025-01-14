Ousted F1 star backs Jack Doohan to “prove himself” despite Franco Colaptino signing

Valtteri Bottas has backed Jack Doohan to “prove himself” at Alpine, describing the F1 rookie as “promising” and a “smart kid”.

Doohan is set to compete in his first full season of F1 with Alpine in 2025 alongside Pierre Gasly.

The Australian made his first F1 start at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, stepping in for Esteban Ocon, who had departed the team early.

Despite having just one start to his name in F1, Doohan is already under immense pressure to keep his drive.

Franco Colapinto has signed for the team as their new test and reserve driver on a long-term deal.

It is highly anticipated that if Doohan underperforms, Colapinto will be drafted in mid-season.

Bottas, who will sit out the 2025 F1 season as Mercedes' reserve driver, was asked for his opinion on the driver situation at Alpine.

Speaking to F1 photographer Kym Illman, Bottas said: “It’s too early to say. I think time will show in the end.

“Jack is a promising, smart kid. He seems fast. He’s got his chance to prove himself which I believe he will do.”

‘Weird’ year ahead for Bottas

For Bottas, it will be a season on the sidelines after he was overlooked by Sauber.

Sauber ultimately opted to partner Nico Hulkenberg with Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

This left Bottas without a drive, forcing him to return to Mercedes as their test and reserve driver.

The Finn has been ever-present on the F1 grid since 2013, winning 10 races during that time.

Bottas conceded it will take some time to adjust to his new role away from racing every weekend.

“The biggest difference will be, I would say, when the lights go off on Sunday,” he added.

“I’m not in there, I’m outside watching, and that’s going to be weird and for sure will take some time to get used to, but I’ll try and keep busy.

“There’s more to it. Quite a bit of simulator work, which is getting each year more and more important, because that is still not limited in terms of days or kilometres.

“There will be some tyre testing. There’s Pirelli testing, especially for 2026 as the regulations will change. And of course, they’re going to use me with sponsors at different events and stuff like that.”