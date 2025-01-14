2025 F1 reserve drivers: The back-up options for every team

Every team has at least one F1 reserve driver to call upon during the season.

While in the best-case scenario they will not be needed on-track, reserve drivers play a vital role for F1 teams as a back-up solution in the event they are needed to step-in to replace a regular driver, sometimes with very little notice.

As well as attending most, if not every grand prix during the season, reserve drivers also perform duties such as simulator work, testing and sitting in on important engineering meetings.

Here is a rundown of each team’s reserve driver options for 2025.

McLaren

TBC

McLaren have not yet announced their reserve driver line-up but Pato O’Ward, who held the position last year, is likely to continue in the role.

Thanks to their engine collaboration with Mercedes, McLaren would also be able to call upon the services of the Silver Arrows reserve driver roster if necessary.

Ferrari

TBC

With 2024 super-sub Oliver Bearman earning a full-time drive with Haas this season, Ferrari need an alternative to play back-up to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc this term.

After losing his Sauber seat, Zhou Guanyu has been linked with the role, though nothing has been officially announced.

Ferrari also have Antonio Giovinazzi and Arthur Leclerc, brother of Charles, on their books.

Red Bull

TBC

Like Ferrari, Red Bull have lost their former reserve drivers as a result of full-time F1 promotions and are yet to confirm their plans.

Liam Lawson will step up alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, while Isack Hadjar graduates to F1 to take the seat vacated by Lawson at Racing Bulls.

Red Bull could turn to one of their junior drivers such as Ayumu Iwasa or new F2 racer Pepe Marti. Alternatively, they may make a hire outside of their driver pool to fill the vacancy.

Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas

Having been left on the F1 sidelines for 2025, Valtteri Bottas has completed a return to Mercedes as their new reserve driver.

The 35-year-old Finn and 10-time grand prix winner will be a safe pair of hands to put in their car if George Russell or Andrea Kimi Antonelli were ruled out of a race weekend.

Bottas has replaced Mick Schumacher in the role.

Aston Martin

Felipe Drugovich

Felipe Drugovich

Aston Martin have announced that Felipe Drugovich will remain the team’s test and reserve driver during the 2025 season.

The Brazilian has been associated with the Silverstone-based outfit since winning the 2022 F2 title.

Drugovich has participated in five FP1 outings during that time, as well as taking part in the post-season test on three occasions.

Stoffel Vandoorne

Aston Martin can also call upon former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Alongside Drugovich, Vandoorne supports Aston Martin both trackside and in the simulator.

The pair will continue to share the role this year.

Alpine

Franco Colapinto

Having starred in his opening stint to his F1 career with Williams after replacing Logan Sargeant, Franco Colapinto has been signed by Alpine as one of their reserve drivers for 2025.

The 21-year-old Argentinian may be in one of Alpine’s cars sooner than later if Jack Doohan fails to perform in the early rounds of his rookie season.

Ryo Hirakawa

Japanese racer Ryo Hirawaka made a surprise move from McLaren to join Alpine as a test and reserve driver. He took part in the post-season Abu Dhabi F1 test for McLaren and Haas.

Paul Aron

Alpine also have F2 frontrunner and junior Paul Aron on their roster of reserve drivers, giving them three possible options. The 20-year-old Estonian finished third in the 2024 F2 championship, winning one race.

Haas

TBC

Haas are yet to confirm their reserve driver for 2025 but the role has been carried out by Pietro Fittipaldi for several years. He has been called into action twice, replacing Romain Grosjean at the final two races of the 2020 F1 season as the Frenchman recovered from injuries sustained in his huge fireball crash.

Racing Bulls

TBC

Red Bull are yet to decide who will act as reserve driver for both the senior and sister team.

Williams

TBC

Williams are in need of a replacement reserve driver after losing Colapinto to Alpine. Like McLaren, they can turn to Mercedes for help if needed.

The British squad also have several options from their driver academy, including F2 racer Luke Browning.

Sauber

TBC

Sauber are also searching for reserve drivers for 2025. Theo Pourchaire, who previously held the role, recently left the team along with fellow junior Zane Maloney.