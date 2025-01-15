Legendary football manager demands Max Verstappen conversation

“How can Max Verstappen be fully focused at that speed? I’d love to know. Give me that info, and I’ll try to take it into football.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Legendary football manager Jurgen Klopp wants to pick the brains of F1 world champion Max Verstappen after the German coach started his new role at Red Bull.

Klopp has been appointed Red Bull’s head of global football as he takes a break from management following his successful stint with Liverpool.

The 57-year-old was unveiled in his new role earlier this weekend, and he mentioned his desire to speak to Red Bull’s star driver.

Verstappen has won the last four drivers’ championships in F1, placing him among the best in the sport’s history.

Speaking of Verstappen, Klopp said: “There are so many things to talk about!”

Klopp told the official Red Bull website. “Not just how focused he is, but all kinds of things.

“It’s really crazy. I would love to spend time with him to understand how he can do that under the threat of 300 miles an hour in a car and still be at his absolute best mindset. Super interesting.”

Klopp later added in a press conference: “How can Max Verstappen be fully focused at that speed? I’d love to know. Give me that info, and I’ll try to take it into football.”

Verstappen hails Klopp signing

Verstappen has praised Red Bull’s decision to bring Klopp on board.

Speaking to Sky Sports last year, Verstappen said: “I knew already for quite a long time that they were talking and it was close to being signed.

“Red Bull is investing a lot also in football with the teams they have, and there is a lot of talent that has come through already.

“With someone like Jurgen in charge from the top, he has a lot of experience, and he has managed a lot of great clubs. It’s great for the whole organisation.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

