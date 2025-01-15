Franco Colapinto’s manager details Red Bull talks after Christian Horner “interest”

Franco Colapinto's management team held talks with Red Bull.

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto’s manager has confirmed Red Bull showed serious interest in her client before he joined Alpine.

Colapinto was unveiled as Alpine’s new test and reserve driver for the upcoming campaign.

The Argentine’s starring performances for Williams in 2024 also attracted interest from Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who explored the possibility of partnering Colapinto with Max Verstappen.

A tough end to the year meant that Red Bull’s interest dwindled as they focused on their internal options.

Liam Lawson was promoted to Red Bull, while Isack Hadjar was handed the Racing Bulls drive.

Speaking to Infobae, Colapinto’s manager, Maria Catarineu, said: “Clearly Christian showed an interest in Franco, which could be on the Red Bull side as Max’s teammate or on the Red Bull second team side; and like others, because there have been more.

“He wanted to know what the situation is with Williams and have a chat with James.

“The thing is that then the Red Bull route, for different things, couldn’t happen.

“First of all, because Red Bull has a board, they have a very strong academy, with drivers who were there waiting and well, that didn’t work out.

“But yes, Christian’s visit was really a way for Williams to understand what Franco’s situation was for the future.”

Colapinto waiting for Alpine chance

Colapinto will have to wait until he gets a chance with Alpine in 2025.

He might not have to wait long though, with Jack Doohan under pressure to perform from the off.

Flavio Briatore has publicly spoken about how highly he rates Colapinto, and given the likely cost it took to sign him, it’s inevitable that he will be moved into Doohan’s seat at some point in the next 12 months.

For now, Colapinto will be their test and reserve driver.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

