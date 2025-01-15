Latest change at top of soon-to-be Audi F1 team announced

Sauber have announced that Alessandro Alunni Bravi will leave his position as Team Representative and Managing Director of the F1 team.

Bravi will depart Sauber at the end of January following a seven year spell at the Swiss outfit during which he has carried out several management positions.

The Italian first joined the team as General Counsel and Board Member in 2017, before being appointed Managing Director in 2022. Ahead of the 2024 season, Bravi was given a more expansive role as Team Representative.

While Sauber operated without a formal team principal during 2023 and 2024, Bravi was effectively the de facto team leader and carried out FIA press conference duties for the team on race weekends.

His departure marks the latest change from Audi ahead of their full-blown entry to F1 next year when they will take over the Sauber team.

Former Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto joined as Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer at Sauber last July, while Jonathan Wheatley has made the switch from Red Bull to become team principal from the 2025 season.

Sauber endured a torrid 2024 season, finishing last in the constructors' championship with just four points.

They will have a fresh driver line-up for 2025, comprising Nico Hulkenberg and Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto.

‘New adventure’ for Bravi

Bravi said he is leaving Sauber to move on to a “new project”.

“It is an emotional time as my journey with Sauber reaches its end,” Bravi said. “Since I joined in 2017, I have seen this team grow and change beyond what anyone could have imagined.

"This organisation went through exciting and difficult times alike, all without ever losing its spirit and its commitment, which is something I find inspiring, and I was proud of being able to represent the team as its public face in the last two years.

“As I move on to a new project, I want to thank Finn Rausing, all those who put so much trust and faith in me at Sauber and Audi, and all the colleagues I have been working with for the last eight years. This team is a family and has a bright future ahead.”

Binotto paid tribute to the departing Bravi, describing him as “a true team player”.

“Having worked closely with him in the months since my arrival to Hinwil, I want to pay tribute to Alessandro, a true team player who came to embody the essence of Sauber throughout the years,” Binotto added.

“Alessandro played a wide range of roles within the team, steering it through difficult and exciting times alike. As he moves onto a new venture, the whole company would like to thank him for all his energy and contributions over the years and wish him the best for the future.”