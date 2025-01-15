Cadillac’s 2026 F1 favourite “tired” of speculation over switch

"I’ve had the carrot in front of me for a while. I’m kind of tired of that being the case..."

Colton Herta
Colton Herta

Colton Herta has admitted he’s “tired” of the speculation surrounding his potential switch from IndyCar to F1.

Herta’s name has been constantly mentioned as a possible candidate to join the F1 grid in recent years.

The American driver came close in 2023 with AlphaTauri, but due to not having enough super licence points, the team ultimately opted for Nyck de Vries.

Herta has been heavily linked with Cadillac, which is expected to join the grid in 2026 as F1's 11th team.

However, the 24-year-old is bored of the speculation over a possible move to F1.

“I’ve kind of been dragged around in this talk for, it feels like, half a decade now,” he said, as quoted by Motorsport Week.

“I’ve had the carrot in front of me for a while. I’m kind of tired of that being the case, and I just want to drive at this point and focus on IndyCar this year and focus on winning a championship, and if something arises out of that, I’d have to think about it.

“It’s still not a for sure thing. All my friends and family are here in the US, and I don’t know anybody where I’m going, so it’s a big decision to make if I have to make that decision.”

Currently, Herta has 39 super licence points, one short of the required 40.

Herta appeared unconcerned about his super licence situation, stating, “I’ll be alright either way”.

“I guess the answer to that is I didn’t even know what the math was to get into - to get a super licence,” he said.

“If it happens, it happens, great, and then I’ll have a decision to make, if I’m still wanted. If it doesn’t happen, then poor me, I’m stuck racing IndyCars. I’ll be alright either way.”

Cadillac’s options for 2026

Cadillac will have a number of experienced drivers to choose from for 2026.

Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Kevin Magnussen, and Sergio Perez are all expected to be available for the year.

Bottas, who is Mercedes’ reserve driver, has reportedly held talks with Cadillac boss Graeme Lowdon.

Zhou and Perez’s financial backing will likely make them strong candidates as well, particularly the latter, given his links to Latin America.

Daniel Ricciardo has seemingly ruled out a return to F1.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Franco Colapinto’s manager details Red Bull talks after Christian Horner “interest”
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
25m ago
The MotoGP rookie who is “already looking good”
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Latest change at top of soon-to-be Audi F1 team announced
Alessandro Alunni Bravi
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Why results are “the second thing we want to see” for one Trackhouse MotoGP rider
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Trackhouse Racing launch
F1 News
2h ago
Cadillac’s 2026 F1 favourite “tired” of speculation over switch
Colton Herta

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Next career move for Charles Leclerc’s ex-F1 race engineer revealed
'Xavi' and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
2h ago
Voice of Drive to Survive lands new job outside of F1
Will Buxton
F1 News
2h ago
“Take Max Verstappen out, nobody cares. Take Lewis Hamilton out, people care”
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
RR News
3h ago
Davey Todd announces Superport, Supertwin plans for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Davey Todd, Padgetts Racing, Isle of Man TT 2023
MotoGP News
5h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP posts "record" ticket sales amid Marc Marquez fanfare
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.