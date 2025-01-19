Sergio Perez’s father backs him for shock move outside of F1

Sergio Perez’s father has touted him for a move into another racing series away from F1.

Perez lost his Red Bull Formula 1 seat after a poor 2024, with the position as Max Verstappen’s teammate instead going to Liam Lawson.

Perez finds himself without a seat in the 2025 F1 driver line-up - but his father has identified an unexpected opportunity for him.

"I would never have imagined Formula E,” Antonio Perez told Estadio Deportes while attending the Mexico E-Prix.

“Be careful because we could have Checo Perez racing here.”

Asked if he could imagine his son genuinely joining Formula E, he replied: “Of course, without any problem.

“The category has been running here for 11 years, it is very young.

“Today it is number two in the world and within the next five years it will be number one. That's why I'm here, I'm in view of what's next…”

What next for Sergio Perez?

After a dreadful year where his lack of points contributed to Red Bull losing their constructors’ championship crown to McLaren, a route back into F1 seems unlikely for Perez.

New joiners Cadillac, or the evolving Audi, may represent an unexpected opportunity but it is also possible that his days are done.

Perez insisted that he did not expect his axe from F1, so it taking time to consider his next move.

An "interesting project” within F1 would pique his interest, he admitted.

But unless he is brought in midseason, similarly to Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 for AlphaTauri, it seems unlikely.

Perez knows that two extra driver opportunities will arise in 2026 when Cadillac arrive.

His extensive experience might make him a candidate for the new role.

But last year could still live long in the memory for anybody considering Perez.