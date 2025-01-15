Iconic Mercedes F1 car from 1950s could be sold for record £41m

A legendary Mercedes F1 car could be sold for over £40 million next month

Michael Schumacher with the Mercedes 1955 W196
Michael Schumacher with the Mercedes 1955 W196

An iconic Mercedes F1 car could be sold for a world record fee in excess of £41 million.

Auctioneers RM Sotheby’s are responsible for selling the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196R Stromlinienwagen, which was driven by F1 icon Juan Manuel Fangio.

RM Sotheby are taking bids starting at £41 million (50 million euros), which would break the record for an F1 car being sold.

The current record is £19.6 million - held by another Mercedes W196R.

It’s a race-winning F1 car in the hands of Fangio, victorious at the 1955 Buenos Aires Grand Prix.

Sir Stirling Moss drove the same chassis later that season at Monza, picking up the fastest lap.

Fangio would go on to secure his second world title in 1955, with Moss finishing runner-up in the standings.

In 1965, Mercedes donated the car to Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum, where it has remained for 59 years.

It will now be auctioned on February 1, with a record fee expected.

Most expensive F1 cars sold

Topping the list currently is the 1954 Mercedes W196R, which was sold for 19.6m in 2013.

The Silver Arrow was sold at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with the auction held by Bonhams.

In second-place is Lewis Hamilton’s first race-winning Mercedes from 2013.

That fetched £15.1m in 2023.

Completing the top three is Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari from 2003.

It was sold for £10.7m in 2022 at an auction in Switzerland.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
11m ago
Iconic Mercedes F1 car from 1950s could be sold for record £41m
Michael Schumacher with the Mercedes 1955 W196
F1 News
33m ago
Sauber’s new F1 boss to start early after Red Bull agreement
Jonathan Wheatley will add F1 team principal to his CV this year
MotoGP News
54m ago
Aleix Espargaro “couldn’t even stand” Marc Marquez early in his MotoGP career
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
F1 News
1h ago
Legendary football manager demands Max Verstappen conversation
Max Verstappen
BSB News
2h ago
Luke Mossey stays with Padgetts for National Superstock title assault
Luke Mossey, Padgetts Racing, National Superstock 2024

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Franco Colapinto’s manager details Red Bull talks after Christian Horner “interest”
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
2h ago
The MotoGP rookie who is “already looking good”
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
3h ago
Latest change at top of soon-to-be Audi F1 team announced
Alessandro Alunni Bravi
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Why results are “the second thing we want to see” for one Trackhouse MotoGP rider
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Trackhouse Racing launch
F1 News
4h ago
Cadillac’s 2026 F1 favourite “tired” of speculation over switch
Colton Herta