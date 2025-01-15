Sauber’s new F1 boss to start early after Red Bull agreement

Jonathan Wheatley will add F1 team principal to his CV this year

Jonathan Wheatley will take up his position as team principal of the Sauber F1 team sooner than planned after Red Bull agreed to an early release.

Crash.net has learned that Red Bull’s former sporting director will join Sauber on 1 April, several months earlier than originally scheduled.

It was announced in August last year that Wheatley would be leaving his role to become team principal at the soon-to-be Audi F1 team.

Red Bull originally said Wheatley would observe a period of gardening leave, while Audi said he would join “by July 2025 at the latest”.

The 57-year-old Briton’s move to the Swiss-based Sauber team has now been accelerated after Red Bull agreed to an early release from his contract.

Wheatley will become Sauber’s first formal team principal since Fred Vasseur left the position to join Ferrari in 2023.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi served as team representative for the past two seasons but Sauber announced that the Italian would be leaving the company at the end of January.

Wheatley "will focus on the racing performance of the F1 factory team, operational management at racing events and representing Audi at team principal level in matters relating to F1”.

He and former Ferrari team boss and Audi’s chief operating and technical officer Mattia Binotto will "jointly take responsibility for the success of the racing team”.

If all goes to plan, Wheatley will be able to assume his position from the third round of the 2025 season at the Japanese Grand Prix.

McLaren made to wait for sporting director

Red Bull have not been so obliging with McLaren, who emerged as the team’s fiercest rival during the 2024 campaign.

McLaren announced in September that Red Bull’s head of race strategy Will Courtenay would be joining the team as their new sporting director.

Red Bull did not comment on the move publicly at the time, but a source at the team was quoted as telling BBC Sport: “After a long and successful service, being with the team since the Jaguar days, we are sad to see Will go but wish him all the best in this step up.

“Will continues to be part of the team, seeing out his contract until mid-2026.”

According to a new report by The Race, McLaren’s hopes of getting hold of Courtenay early “have faded”.

Courtenay is set to see out his position on the Red Bull pitwall throughout the upcoming 2025 season.