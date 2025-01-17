Mercedes buck trend by opting against F1 car launch for W16

Mercedes have elected against holding a launch event for their 2025 F1 challenger in a break from tradition, Crash.net has learned.

In previous years Mercedes have presented their new F1 car at Silverstone before conducting a shakedown run and filming day ahead of pre-season testing.

However, Mercedes have decided against doing so in 2025, meaning the post-Lewis Hamilton era will begin without an official launch.

Mercedes’ W16 challenger will break cover for the first time when the Silver Arrows use one of their filming days at the Bahrain International Circuit on 25 February, with George Russell and rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli sharing driving duties.

That will take place a day before pre-season testing gets underway between 26-28 February in Bahrain.

Barring 2021, Mercedes have staged a launch-style event at Silverstone since 2017.

While the W16 itself will not emerge for the first time until late February, Mercedes will unveil their 2025 livery along with every other team at F1’s official season launch event on 18 February at London’s O2 Arena.

Hamilton’s new team Ferrari were the first to announce a 2025 car launch date.

The Scuderia will take the covers off their new car at the Fiorano test track in Maranello on 19 February, with the seven-time world champion and new teammate Charles Leclerc set to drive it for the first time.

Williams will present their new FW47 challenger in a special one-off livery at Silverstone on 14 February.

Antonelli racks up testing miles

Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed that Antonelli has racked up “almost 9000 kilometres” in F1 cars prior to his debut this season.

The 18-year-old Formula 2 graduate is replacing Hamilton at Mercedes.

Antonelli has sampled several old Mercedes F1 cars at different circuits in the past 12 months to help prepare him for his rookie campaign.

The Italian completed his first test of the year on Wednesday at Jerez, where he drove Mercedes’ 2020 title-winning W11 car in a camoflague livery.

Wolff has been keen to downplay expectations surrounding Antonelli, who crashed within minutes of his F1 practice debut at Monza last year.

“If you expect him to be on pole position in Melbourne, win the race and immediately compete for the championship, then the risk is high because that won’t happen,” Wolff said.

“If we take the approach that the boy is 18 years old, very talented, but of course has to grow into it first and will make mistakes, then the risk is limited. That’s why we’re doing it. We see 2025 as a transition year and want to prepare him for 2026.”