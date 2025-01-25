One question mark identified for Lewis Hamilton Ferrari debut in Australia

One glaring question mark has been raised for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut in Australia.

The Formula 1 2025 season will kick off on March 14-16 in Melbourne.

It will represent Hamilton’s first time racing for Ferrari, at a circuit which he traditionally loves.

“It’s interesting starting the season in Australia,” said Crash’s Lewis Larkam on the Crash F1 podcast.

“Ferrari have traditionally done well in Australia.

“I think back to previous years when it was the season-opener. We had Sebastian Vettel, then hype that ‘Ferrari are back!’

“Obviously, it never quite ended up being the case.

“It’s true again this year.

“Hamilton also has a particularly good record in Australia. It’s one of his strongest circuits, and he’s got the most pole positions there."

Question mark posed for Lewis Hamilton

“It is an exciting start to the season, to see how this combination will work," said Lewis Larkam.

“Seeing how Hamilton will get up to speed is the biggest question mark.

“Seeing how long it will take him to adapt to the car.

“There is always a process. But, on paper, it’s a strong circuit for Ferrari and for him, historically.

“So, they could be right there from the get-go. They had a fast car last season, they contended for poles and victories. I don’t see why that can’t be the case again.”

Hamilton started life at Maranello this week.

He had his seat fitting, spent time on the simulator, met his new engineers and tested a Ferrari F1 car for the first time.

His new adventure will ramp up when F1 hits Bahrain next month for official testing.

