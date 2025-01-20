Max Verstappen now owns luxury £10m yacht

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen now owns a luxury Mangusta yacht.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

F1 world champion Max Verstappen has taken delivery of a luxury yacht.

The Red Bull driver now owns a 33-metre Mangusta GranSport 33 after placing an order two years ago, report Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is estimated to have cost over £10m (€12m, $12.33m).

Verstappen was reportedly joined by partner Kelly Piquet in the Italian port city of Viareggio and the Mangusta shipyard.

The Dutchman is said to have named the yacht ‘Unleash the Lion’.

It adds to Verstappen’s growing list of luxuries. He already owns a Dassault Falcon 900EX private jet.

The jet was acquired from Sir Richard Branson for approximately $15m. It features a unique livery, has long range flying capabilities, and space for up to 12 passengers.

It does not, however, include a racing simulator, a story which was incorrectly widely reported.

Back in 2023, Verstappen cleared up the confusion, saying: “That was Helmut I think who said that, but I think he misunderstood, because I was talking to him last year.

“I'm building a new motorhome for travelling through Europe to the F1 races and I said I will install one there because I just can keep on driving when I'm back in the evening.

“Because I like it, it's my hobby in a way, and it just keeps you sharp as well. So I think he misunderstood, and he said plane!

“So I'm not installing one in my plane. I think that will be a bit absurd.”

As F1’s highest-paid driver, Verstappen can certainly afford such luxuries.

According to Forbes, his earnings from his title-winning 2024 campaign were estimated to be $75m.

That figure is made up of a record $60m base salary, combined with $15m in performance-related bonuses. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

