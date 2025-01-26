Crucial Ferrari development sign identified which bodes well for Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari’s newfound ability to improve their car during a season will aid Lewis Hamilton, it is claimed.

The Italian manufacturer has not always been able to positively influence its machine during the heat of the development wars in recent years.

But Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz bounced back from a tricky period last year - which could indicate that Hamilton can count on Ferrari this season.

“A crucial point for Ferrari last year is that, for their in-season development, they overcame their difficulties,” Crash’s Connor McDonagh said on the Crash F1 podcast.

“Their upgrade in Barcelona put them on the back foot. They dropped to the third or fourth fastest team. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc ran different packages at Silverstone.

“They got over that. They came back with an upgrade for Monza, and won at COTA which was unexpected.

“They ended the season strongly. They have proven that they can improve their car."

Vettel hoodoo ended at Ferrari?

“In the Sebastian Vettel years against Hamilton, they always seemed to get worse throughout the season," Connor McDonagh said.

“There are a lot of good signs with Ferrari. When you sign Hamilton, you have to challenge for the title!

“A title-challenging car will give Hamilton motivation, too.

“All the signs look good for Ferrari, but McLaren have an edge when it comes to their car.

“You can’t rule out Red Bull and Max Verstappen, of course.”

Ferrari won five F1 grands prix last year, and finished second in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren.

Hamilton has spent a week at Maranello already, getting up to speed with his new team ahead of the 2025 season.