What is Lewis Hamilton doing on Day 2 at Ferrari today?

Lewis Hamilton’s preparations for the 2025 F1 season continue at Ferrari.

John Elkann alongside Lewis Hamilton
John Elkann alongside Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s first official week as a Ferrari F1 driver continues as he prepares for his maiden on-track outing with the team.

Monday was a historic day for Hamilton and the sport, as the seven-time world champion was pictured in front of Enzo Ferrari’s iconic old home in Maranello.

Hamilton got the opportunity to meet the Tifosi for the first time - Ferrari’s adoring fan base - with the Italians going wild when they finally saw their new star driver.

His first day at Ferrari also involved meeting team principal Frederic Vasseur and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Hamilton was also seen with Ferrari chairman John Elkann - the man responsible for bringing F1’s most successful driver to Ferrari.

After that, Hamilton met various departments within Ferrari’s technical team as he began to build rapport with the men and women behind the scenes.

Day two for Hamilton at Ferrari

Hamilton will continue to embed himself within his new team on only his second day at the factory.

According to Autoracer, day two will consist of technical and briefing meetings “in view of the season.”

This will likely give Hamilton a chance to meet his new race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

Adami was previously Sebastian Vettel’s and Carlos Sainz’s race engineer, ending Hamilton’s long-term partnership with Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington.

These meetings will also be important as Hamilton is due to drive Ferrari’s 2022 F1 challenger on Wednesday at the Fiorano circuit.

This will be a landmark day for Hamilton as he drives for Ferrari for the first time.

Given that this will be the first time he’s ever driven a contemporary F1 car without a Mercedes engine, it will be useful as Hamilton looks to shake off the rust and get up to speed with his new team.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
2m ago
Dafabet Racing sign new rider and switch manufacturers for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Mikey Evans
WSBK News
35m ago
Alex Lowes makes glaring admission for WorldSBK 2025
Alex Lowes, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
56m ago
Revealed: When Haas’ F1 2025 car will break cover on track
Esteban Ocon debuted for Haas in the 2024 post-season Abu Dhabi test
WSBK News
1h ago
BMW address big concern over WSBK downsize to only two bikes
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Franco Colapinto told he "can't cry" about missed F1 2025 seat
Franco Colapinto

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Two F1 rookies set for valuable mileage in multi-day Imola test
Gabriel Bortoleto
WSBK News
2h ago
Kawasaki lay out intention for first WorldSBK test of 2025
Garrett Gerloff, Manuel Puccetti, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
What is Lewis Hamilton doing on Day 2 at Ferrari today?
John Elkann alongside Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari’s ‘Plan B’ revealed if Lewis Hamilton’s test debut curtailed by weather
Lewis Hamilton will drive a Ferrari for the first time this week
WSBK News
2h ago
Bimota brings in two new test riders for WorldSBK 2025
Bimota