What is Lewis Hamilton doing on Day 2 at Ferrari today?

Lewis Hamilton’s first official week as a Ferrari F1 driver continues as he prepares for his maiden on-track outing with the team.

Monday was a historic day for Hamilton and the sport, as the seven-time world champion was pictured in front of Enzo Ferrari’s iconic old home in Maranello.

Hamilton got the opportunity to meet the Tifosi for the first time - Ferrari’s adoring fan base - with the Italians going wild when they finally saw their new star driver.

His first day at Ferrari also involved meeting team principal Frederic Vasseur and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Hamilton was also seen with Ferrari chairman John Elkann - the man responsible for bringing F1’s most successful driver to Ferrari.

After that, Hamilton met various departments within Ferrari’s technical team as he began to build rapport with the men and women behind the scenes.

Day two for Hamilton at Ferrari

Hamilton will continue to embed himself within his new team on only his second day at the factory.

According to Autoracer, day two will consist of technical and briefing meetings “in view of the season.”

This will likely give Hamilton a chance to meet his new race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

Adami was previously Sebastian Vettel’s and Carlos Sainz’s race engineer, ending Hamilton’s long-term partnership with Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington.

These meetings will also be important as Hamilton is due to drive Ferrari’s 2022 F1 challenger on Wednesday at the Fiorano circuit.

This will be a landmark day for Hamilton as he drives for Ferrari for the first time.

Given that this will be the first time he’s ever driven a contemporary F1 car without a Mercedes engine, it will be useful as Hamilton looks to shake off the rust and get up to speed with his new team.