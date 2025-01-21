Behind-the-scenes footage reveals what Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari staff

Part of Lewis Hamilton's speech to staff at Ferrari's F1 base has emerged via behind-the-scenes video footage.

Lewis Hamilton met Ferrari staff on Monday
Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari F1 staff that he had been waiting to join the team “forever” on his first official day at Maranello.

The seven-time world champion began preparations for his highly-anticipated debut season with his new team on Monday by visiting Ferrari’s famous F1 factory in Maranello.

The visit came a year after he signed a multi-year deal to join Ferrari and leave Mercedes after 12 seasons, completing the biggest driver transfer in F1 history.

Hamilton spent his first day meeting key people and getting to know the factory and team. He was given a tour with team boss Frederic Vasseur and chief executive officer Benedetto Vigna.

Ferrari posted a short video of Hamilton’s first visit on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The behind-the-scenes footage showed Hamilton greeting personnel and also giving a speech in the factory.

“I’ve been waiting for this day forever, so I’m really, really happy and excited to meet everybody,” Hamilton said in the released footage.

“I can’t wait to start and get going.”

The 40-year-old Briton is continuing his immersion at Ferrari on Tuesday. He is set to be involved in technical meetings and briefings as preparations ramp up ahead of the new season.

Hamilton is expected to drive an older Ferrari car on Wednesday at the team’s Fiorano test track.

On Tuesday it emerged that Hamilton will reunite with his long-time trainer Angela Cullen at Ferrari this season.

Speaking after his first day at Ferrari, Hamilton wrote in a post on Instagram: “There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days.

"I've been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn't be happier to realise that dream today.

"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

