Lewis Hamilton completes first Ferrari laps as adoring Tifosi line the streets

Lewis Hamilton has driven a Ferrari F1 car for the first time to usher in a remarkable new era.

Hamilton made his debut behind the wheel of a Ferrari on Wednesday morning at a test at Fiorano, his new team's track close to their Maranello HQ.

Lewis Hamilton debuts for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton set out on track at 9:16am local time.

The weather was misty but Hamilton could still be seen waving to the adoring Tifosi who had arrived early to catch a glimpse.

Flags were waved on the streets by passionate Ferrari fans who were desperate to see the team's new superstar.

Ferrari

He is driving a 2023 version of their car, which is the newest allowed in F1's rules.

The 'testing of previous cars' sporting regulation insists that the car must be two years old, so Hamilton is driving the SF-23. The rule also limits a driver to 1000km of testing an old car for the entire year.

Ferrari's 2024 car became even more competitive than the version that Hamilton is driving on Wednesday. And he will hope that their 2025 car is better, still.

But testing a former model will give Hamilton an important head-start as he adapts to a new seating position and steering wheel.

It also gives him a first day of working with Ferrari engineers.

Wednesday's first test as a Ferrari driver was also the first time that Hamilton has driven an F1 car without a Mercedes engine.

Hamilton must wait until official F1 testing in Bahrain to drive the new season's machine.