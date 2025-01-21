FIRST LOOK: Lewis Hamilton shows off Ferrari red overalls

Lewis Hamilton has shared the first look at himself wearing Ferrari’s famous red F1 overalls for the first time.

The seven-time world champion posted a picture of himself dressed in Ferrari’s race overalls on social media with the caption “first time in red”.

Hamilton visited Ferrari’s famous Maranello headquarters for the first time on Monday since completing his blockbuster switch from F1 rivals Mercedes.

The 40-year-old Briton continued to meet the team and get to know the factory on Tuesday as he gears up for his debut season for the Scuderia.

Hamilton is set to make his on track debut for Ferrari on Wednesday, driving an older car at the team’s Fiorano test track.

FIRST TIME IN RED pic.twitter.com/mW0LRQHNEU — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 21, 2025

The test is set to be live-streamed by Sky Sports Italy via YouTube.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is one of the most eagerly anticipated storylines of the upcoming 2025 season and is arguably the biggest driver transfer in F1 history.

Hamilton is aiming to win a record-breaking eighth world title with Ferrari, a feat which would not only end the team’s drought for F1 title glory but also see him surpass the legendary Michael Schumacher’s tally of seven world championships.

“There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton said after his first visit to Maranello on Monday.

"I've been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn't be happier to realise that dream today.

"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together."