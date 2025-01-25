F1 legend makes claim about Aston Martin’s rumoured Max Verstappen pursuit

F1 legend Mario Andretti has claimed he knows that Aston Martin’s rumoured pursuit of Max Verstappen is genuine.

Last week The Daily Mail published a report suggesting that Aston Martin had started approaching sponsors with the intention of poaching Verstappen away from Red Bull in a deal worth up to £1 billion.

An Aston Martin spokesperson told Crash.net the team “categorically denied” the report.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but the four-time world champion’s future has been the subject of intense speculation and debate over the past year or so.

Mercedes have been publicly courting Verstappen for months, while Aston Martin have are said to be stepping up their efforts to lure the Dutchman away from Red Bull to link up once more with legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey.

1978 F1 world champion Andretti has added his verdict into the debate, insisting he knows “for sure” that Aston Martin want to sign Verstappen.

“I know for sure that they would like to have Verstappen,” Andretti told F1Maximaal.

“Let’s be honest, if you surround yourself with individuals who have proven themselves and shown that they are the best, then you almost have a guarantee that you are going to get results.

“Let’s be honest: who wouldn’t want Adrian Newey and Max Verstappen in their team? I would give my right arm to have them in my team, so I understand Aston Martin.”

But if Andretti could pick anyone to work with, it would be Newey, who is regarded as the greatest car designer in F1 history.

“I would hire him in a heartbeat if I could. I’ve worked with the guy, so I know him well, and I know how talented he is,” he added.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of people in my career, and he’s by far the best I’ve ever worked with. We’ve gotten results together.

“If you talk about Adrian himself, I would always dare to put my fate as a driver in his hands, and I would feel a lot of trust with him at my side. I remember as a driver, that when I spoke to him, he understood exactly what I meant.

“He was really on the same page with you. He tried to find that sweet spot with the car, and looked at the details.”