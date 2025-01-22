Mercedes ignored as Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s key driver line-up rivals tipped

The rival F1 driver line-up which will trouble Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari has been identified.

Mercedes, who Hamilton has left behind after their legendary stint together, have been ignored as predictions fly in for the 2025 Formula 1 campaign.

McLaren’s driver duo have instead been identified as the key competitors for Ferrari.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are the pairing who will rival Hamilton and Charles Leclerc most closely, according to our experts.

“They have got a nice, balanced pairing. Lando, despite the criticism he received, his performance and pace was at a championship-winning level,” Connor McDonagh told the Crash F1 podcast.

“There are a number of errors at the start of the season but at the end? He had Oscar at an arm’s length.

“McLaren’s car is the most balanced, Ferrari’s is better on longer straights and 90-degree corners. McLaren have the edge.

“You can’t look past these driver pairings.”

'Question marks' at Mercedes and Red Bull

Lewis Larkam said: “McLaren have to go into the season as early favourites based on how they ended last season.

“They have a strong driver pairing who showed that they work well together. Even during the team orders kerfuffle, they still came out on top.

“The key thing is the driver line-ups. McLaren have a strong line-up, Ferrari already had that but it’s stronger now.

“Mercedes and Red Bull? There are question marks, there is an unknown to how Liam Lawson will perform.

“Kimi Antonelli has proven to be very quick but Mercedes have said themselves that they expect him to make mistakes.

“Toto Wolff expects to be tearing his hair out.

“On the flip side, when he gets it right, it will be pretty special.

“When you consider that, McLaren and Ferrari are in the stronger position in terms of the driver line-up.

“Therefore, over the course of the season, they are the two teams likely to challenge for the constructors’.”