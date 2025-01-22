Lewis Hamilton phoned Sebastian Vettel for advice ahead of Ferrari test

Lewis Hamilton reportedly made several phone calls to former F1 rival and close friend Sebastian Vettel ahead of his test debut with Ferrari.

That is according to Italian publication Corriere, who report Hamilton has “called Vettel on the phone in recent weeks to prepare for his first day” at Ferrari.

Hamilton and Vettel both made their F1 debuts in 2007 and were at one stage fierce rivals but the pair have forged a close alliance since their title battles. Four-time world champion Vettel decided to leave the sport at the end of 2022.

Vettel drove for Ferrari between 2015 and 2020 and went head-to-head with Hamilton for the world championship in 2017 and 2018, losing out on both occasions. He also worked with Riccardo Adami, who will engineer Hamilton in his first season with Ferrari.

As a close friend, it is not surprising that Hamilton would seek advice from Vettel and draw on his experiences at Ferrari ahead of his blockbuster switch following an illustrious 12-year stint at Mercedes.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will be looking to achieve what Vettel failed to do by ending Ferrari's long wait for an F1 title.

Hamilton got behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car for the first time on Wednesday at the treat’s Fiorano test track.

Crowds of tifosi flocked to Maranello and lined the perimeter fencing surrounding the circuit to witness Hamilton’s high-profile debut and catch a glimpse of their new hero as he drove a 2023 Ferrari.

Vettel made Hamilton’s F1 career ‘less lonely’

Speaking about Vettel’s decision to retire from F1 back in 2022, Hamilton described the German as one of his “allies” in the sport.

“I would say naturally my first feeling is that it’s sad to see he’s stopping,” Hamilton said. “I’ve not had a lot of time to think about all of the journey we’ve gone through together but when I talk about the journey I’ve experienced in this sport and often feeling that it’s been lonely, I would say he’s one of the few people who have made it feel not lonely.

“He’s stood by me through a lot of things. I remember, I think it was 2007 [2008] in Magny-Cours, and him being very outspoken in the drivers’ briefing and I knew then he was going to be a powerful figure in the sport. But then seeing his success and seeing he puts others before himself, he’s been so brave in speaking out and standing up for what he believes in.

“For me, we talk about legends in our sport, I don’t really love that name or title. I think he’s one of the greatest people we’ve seen in this sport. We need more like him.

“So sad because I would have lost an ally [on the grid], but I’ll know on the outside he’ll be doing great things and I know we’ll always remain friends, and I hope there will be other things we get to do together outside.”