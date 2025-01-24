Johnny Herbert points at F1 team under “the biggest pressure” in F1 2025

Johnny Herbert evaluates Aston Martin and the pressure they're under heading into 2025.

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert thinks the pressure is only mounting on Aston Martin after they “underachieved” last year.

After showing great promise at the start of 2023 with a raft of podium finishes, Aston Martin’s form has nose-dived.

In both of the last two seasons, Aston Martin have struggled with in-season development, with their upgrades often seeing very little improvement.

Even though they finished P5 in the F1 constructors’ championship again, they were out-paced by Haas and Alpine during the latter part of the year.

With 2026 approaching and the new regulations, Aston Martin might immediately switch its focus to next year, meaning the upcoming 12 months could be another struggle.

Speaking to Casinoutanspelpaus.io, Herbert explained that Aston Martin “have the biggest pressure on their shoulders” due to the expectations set by Lawrence Stroll’s revolution.

“Aston Martin have underachieved because they have not been able to quite get it together when they started very strong a couple of years ago and then it all sort of disappeared,” Herbert said.

“Now a lot of things have changed but that’s going to take a little bit of time before we see that come together. Aston Martin are the ones who probably have the biggest pressure on their shoulders because there’s so much expectation with what Lawrence Stroll has done for the team and now they’ve got to be able to deliver.

“I think Aston Martin are the ones that are probably going to be the most disappointing in 2025. But there is all that positive stuff with Adrian Newey, the new wind tunnel and all the infrastructure that’s been put into place for it to happen.”

Lance Stroll told to “raise his game”

Aston Martin have retained the same driver line-up for the third consecutive F1 season.

Lance Stroll remains with the team alongside Fernando Alonso.

The Canadian continues to lag way behind Alonso in performance terms, leading Herbert to urge Stroll to up his gain, which would benefit the team.

“Fernando Alonso has been a little bit frustrated at times, which is what you always expect from him,” he added.

“And Lance Stroll has got to raise his game, because I think both of them have got to be able to feed off each other to be able to then push themselves and help the team move forward.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

