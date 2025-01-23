F1 drivers face bans and points deductions under new FIA ‘misconduct’ rules

Max Verstappen was caught up in a swearing row with the FIA last year

F1 drivers face the possibility of being hit with points deductions and even bans under new ‘misconduct’ guidelines revealed by the FIA.

The governing body the FIA has laid out new guidelines regarding penalties for driver misconduct, including swearing ahead of the 2025 season.

An updated version of the FIA’s International Sporting Code was published on Wednesday, revealing the potential punishments, including harsher penalties for repeat offences.

According to the governing body, misconduct is "the general use of language (written or verbal), gesture and/or sign that is offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive and might reasonably be expected or be perceived to be coarse or rude or to cause offense, humiliation or to be inappropriate", "assaulting (elbowing, kicking, punching, hitting, etc.)", and "incitement to do any of the above”.

An F1 driver deemed to have violated the regulations will incur a first time €40,000 (£34,000) fine. A second offence would result in a €80,000 (£68,000) fine as well as a suspended one-month suspension.

For a third offence, F1 drivers would be hit with a €120,000 (£102,000), one-month suspension, and a dedication of championship points.

A "failure to comply with the instructions of the FIA regarding the appointment and participation of persons during official ceremonies at any Competition counting towards a FIA Championship” could also result in an F1 driver being banned.

Punishments here range from a €60,000 (£50,000) for a first offence to a €120,000 (£101,000) fine and "suspension of access to Reserved Area(s) of the event for the next event” for a second offence.

Additional offences would see a €180,000 (£152,000) fine and a six-month race suspension imposed.

Verstappen’s swearing row with FIA

Swearing became a hot topic last season when Max Verstappen was punished for swearing in an FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion was ordered to complete some “work of public interest”, which he labelled as “ridiculous” at the time.

Verstappen served his FIA work in Rwanda ahead of picking up his fourth world championship trophy at the end-of-season prize giving ceremony in December.

At the time of his penalty, Verstappen admitted such punishments could speed up his exit from F1.

"These kinds of things definitely decide my future as well, when you can’t be yourself or you have to deal with these kinds of silly things," he said.

"Now I am at the stage of my career where you don’t want to be dealing with this all the time. It’s really tiring.

"For me, that is not a way of continuing in the sport, that’s for sure."