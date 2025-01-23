Ferrari seek to ‘erase’ Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes memory with extreme simulator methods

Ferrari have been attempting to “erase” Lewis Hamilton’s memory of driving a Mercedes during his first simulator sessions.

That is according to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim Ferrari have been using some extreme methods in their simulator to help the seven-time world champion with his assimilation with their F1 car.

Not only will Hamilton have to get used to new working practices and a totally different car at Ferrari, it will be the first time in his 18-year-old F1 career that he has driven with a non-Mercedes engine.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report Hamilton has been driving the end-of-season specification of Ferrari’s 2024 car during his early simulator sessions.

Their sources claim Ferrari simulated “different configurations and adjustments”, including deliberately tweaking suspension calibrations, engine maps and load level, in an attempt to “erase” Hamilton’s memory linked to the Mercedes simulator.

Ferrari reportedly plan to simulate the model of the 2025 car to give Hamilton a direct comparison between the two cars before it is officially unveiled to the public on 19 February, when Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc are expected to conduct an early shakedown run.

Hamilton completes first track test

Hamilton drove a Ferrari F1 car for the first time on Wednesday at the team’s Fiorano test track, completing 30 laps in cold, damp conditions in a 2023 car.

The 40-year-old Briton reportedly set a lap time of exactly one minute, which was influenced by small mistakes and the cold weather, according to AutoRacer.

Hamilton said his first test in a Ferrari was “awe-inspiring” and “one of the best feelings of my life”.

"When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face.

"It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car. It was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the tifosi [fans].

"But to now witness it first hand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can't help but be energised by it.

"I'm so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can't wait to get started.”

Hamilton is expected to conduct further testing for Ferrari in Barcelona in the coming weeks before he gets his first taste of the team’s 2025 challenger.