Lewis Hamilton breaks silence to offer first words since driving a Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has offered his first thoughts since testing a Ferrari for the first time.

Hamilton got behind the wheel of his new F1 team's car on Wednesday in Italy.

After completing 30 historic laps, his first run in the Ferrari, he delivered his reaction.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship," Hamilton said.

"So I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.

"When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face.

"It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost twenty years later, feeling those emotions all over again.

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi!

"But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.

"I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started."

A mother’s love never fades! ❤️



Lewis Hamilton was joined at his first Ferrari F1 test by his mum, Carmen 🫶 pic.twitter.com/OapqgNNU0r — Crash.net – Formula 1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) January 22, 2025

New teammate Charles Leclerc said: "The first day back in the car is always a great feeling after the holidays. It’s good to be back on track, to see that so many fans came out to watch us.

"Feeling all this excitement surrounding the team is very motivating. It was a good day, even though it was raining a little bit when I was driving.

"Of course it was nice to be able to see Lewis driving his first laps in a Ferrari, which was a special moment for the team and for him. Now I’m looking forward to being back in the car next week and to really start working hard for the coming season."

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said: "As is the case every year, the first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team.

"Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment. Maybe today was less special for Charles, but it was good to see him fit, relaxed and keen to go racing again.

"As for the technical side, Charles and Lewis did their laps in not the best weather, but they got back in the swing of things and immersed themselves in the track environment prior to the first proper test in a month’s time in Bahrain.

"It was also a warm-up for the team in the garage. That was the sole purpose of today."