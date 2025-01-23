Charles Leclerc's verdict on Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari test

“Was a very special day for the team and Lewis as well and was really happy to be there to see it.”

Charles leclerc with Frederic Vasseur
Charles leclerc with Frederic Vasseur

Charles Leclerc expressed his delight in being able to witness Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari F1 test in person, declaring it “a very special day for the team”.

It’s been a busy week at Maranello for Ferrari, with Hamilton visiting the team’s factory for the first time.

On Wednesday, Hamilton hit the track in Ferrari’s 2023 F1 challenger, a landmark moment for the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton’s parents and his physiotherapist, Angela Cullen, were present at the test.

Leclerc also got the opportunity to shake off the rust with a number of runs in the 2023 car at the team’s home track at Fiorano.

He took to social media to reflect on his first day back at work in 2025.

Leclerc wrote on his X account: “Back living the dream. So good to be driving again and to see all the tifosi at the track.

“Was a very special day for the team and Lewis as well and was really happy to be there to see it.

“Can’t wait to get this season started.”

Ferrari gear up for big 2025 F1 campaign

Ferrari will be eyeing another title challenge after narrowly missing out on the constructors’ crown in 2024.

They finished just 13 points behind McLaren in the 2024 F1 constructors’ standings.

Ferrari were left to rue a mid-season upgrade, which curtailed their season around Barcelona.

It wasn’t until after the summer break that Ferrari were able to remedy it, propelling them back into race-winning contention.

With Hamilton’s arrival, Ferrari will look to end their title win drought, which stretches back to 2008. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Veteran A-lister of Martin Brundle’s grid walk lands plush role with F1
Gordon Ramsay
MotoGP News
12m ago
Marc Marquez makes ominous “young people” comparison with Lewis Hamilton
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton changes luxury watch brand upon Ferrari arrival
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
1h ago
Joey Thompson announces new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joey Thompson
F1 News
2h ago
Helmut Marko: Max Verstappen faster than Lewis Hamilton even with “mediocre” car
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc's verdict on Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari test
Charles leclerc with Frederic Vasseur
WSBK Results
2h ago
Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 News
2h ago
Moto3 dominator David Alonso wins Colombia’s Sportsman of the Year
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
F1 Feature
2h ago
The biggest takeaway from Lewis Hamilton’s maiden Ferrari F1 test
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
3h ago
2025 World Superbike rider line-up: The full grid
Scott Redding, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.