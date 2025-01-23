Charles Leclerc's verdict on Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari test

Charles Leclerc expressed his delight in being able to witness Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari F1 test in person, declaring it “a very special day for the team”.

It’s been a busy week at Maranello for Ferrari, with Hamilton visiting the team’s factory for the first time.

On Wednesday, Hamilton hit the track in Ferrari’s 2023 F1 challenger, a landmark moment for the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton’s parents and his physiotherapist, Angela Cullen, were present at the test.

Leclerc also got the opportunity to shake off the rust with a number of runs in the 2023 car at the team’s home track at Fiorano.

He took to social media to reflect on his first day back at work in 2025.

Leclerc wrote on his X account: “Back living the dream. So good to be driving again and to see all the tifosi at the track.

“Was a very special day for the team and Lewis as well and was really happy to be there to see it.

“Can’t wait to get this season started.”

Ferrari gear up for big 2025 F1 campaign

Ferrari will be eyeing another title challenge after narrowly missing out on the constructors’ crown in 2024.

They finished just 13 points behind McLaren in the 2024 F1 constructors’ standings.

Ferrari were left to rue a mid-season upgrade, which curtailed their season around Barcelona.

It wasn’t until after the summer break that Ferrari were able to remedy it, propelling them back into race-winning contention.

With Hamilton’s arrival, Ferrari will look to end their title win drought, which stretches back to 2008.