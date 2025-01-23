The biggest takeaway from Lewis Hamilton’s maiden Ferrari F1 test

One thing was abundantly clear from Lewis Hamilton’s test debut as a Ferrari F1 driver - the smile is back.

The seven-time world champion completed 30 laps in a 2023 car around a murky, cold and damp Fiorano test track close to Ferrari’s famous Maranello headquarters on Wednesday.

Hamilton’s first run in one of Ferrari’s iconic red cars was eagerly anticipated amid huge interest surrounding his first week at the team following his blockbuster switch from Mercedes which was announced nearly a year ago.

It was a historic moment for both Hamilton and Ferrari, and naturally plenty of attention surrounded how his first outing would play out.

Small errors including early lockups and running wide were spotted on Hamilton’s first laps, but that is all part of the process of getting up to speed with new machinery, particularly in cold temperatures and low grip conditions.

A reported lap time of one minute - some five seconds off Michael Schumacher's Fiorano record - also grabbed attention with the major caveat of there is very little to be garnered from what was essentially a run to help with assimilation.

Hamilton used up about 100km out of the 1000km of running he is limited to under F1’s testing of previous cars regulations, and the run took place on non-race weekend Pirelli tyres, rendering any hopes of representative analysis effectively useless.

More telling was how quickly Hamilton seems to be at ease at his new home. Dressed in a pinstripe suit and double-breasted overcoat, Hamilton embodied the classic Italian menswear look as he confidently strode into Maranello for the first time on Monday.

Hamilton looked the part and appeared relaxed as he got to know his new teammates and found his bearings around the factory, giving a speech in which he told staff he had waited “forever” to join the team.

Fast-forward to Wednesday and we finally got the first glimpse of Hamilton driving one of the Scuderia’s F1 cars with the combination of red and Hamilton’s striking new yellow helmet design - a nod back to his roots - already proving iconic.

The test was Hamilton’s first chance to help him learn the way the Ferrari engine operates - having previously driven Mercedes power units throughout his 18-year F1 career - and establish a rapport and working practices with his new race engineer Riccardo Adami.

Lewis Hamilton

A re-energised and happy Hamilton

Hamilton could not hide the smile from his face throughout his big day. This was very much a family affair, with Hamilton’s father Antony, mother Carmen and step mother Linda all in attendance. Hamilton’s inner circle will once again be key to his hopes of success, and he has been boosted by long-time physio Angelo Cullen returning to be part of his tight-knit team in 2025.

There was a touching moment caught by Ferrari’s social media team of Hamilton and his father sharing a ‘we made it’ handshake following one of his runs, while his mother joined the Briton as he took a moment to greet the some 1500 Tifosi who had braved the conditions and lined the perimeter fencing just to catch a glimpse of their new hero.

Hamilton cut a glum figure throughout much of a difficult final season with Mercedes, but he already looks re-energised and re-focused at Ferrari. The move appears to have breathed new life into the 40-year-old, who is learning Italian and has instantly established a strong connection with the Tifosi, who chanted and sang his name as he beamed and waved back at them.

“Driving a Ferrari for the first time was one of the best feelings of my life. When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face,” Hamilton said.

"It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car. It was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.

Lewis Hamilton already has a bond with the Tifosi

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi. But to now witness it first hand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can't help but be energised by it.

"I'm so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can't wait to get started."

After a matter of days, Hamilton looks at home in a partnership that feels like it was destined to be.

Once the emotion and excitement settles down, Hamilton knows this is about business. Hamilton wants to deliver a record eighth F1 world title with Ferrari, and in doing so, end the team’s 16-year wait for a championship trophy.

An intriguing detail from Ferrari’s press release noted how the foggy conditions Hamilton experienced had been similar to those Schumacher encountered when he had his first run at Fiorano. Could this be the start of a new Ferrari dynasty? It is a tantalising prospect that would go down in F1 legend.

One thing we have come to learn over the years is that a happy Hamilton normally results in a Hamilton operating at his breathtaking best.