Helmut Marko: Max Verstappen faster than Lewis Hamilton even with “mediocre” car

"He gets 0.1 to 0.2 seconds out of the car per lap that no other driver finds"

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen has been hailed as faster than Lewis Hamilton - even when driving inferior machinery.

That is the verdict delivered by Red Bull’s Helmut Marko in the immediate aftermath of Hamilton’s debut Ferrari test.

Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari means he could renew his title rivalry with Verstappen.

But Marko told Motorsport-Total: "Max is not only the fastest, but also the best in Formula 1 in terms of the overall package.

"He gets 0.1 to 0.2 seconds out of the car per lap that no other driver finds.

"Lewis Hamilton still has the speed, but also over a full season? I have doubts about that.

“Even if he has a good Ferrari, and we only build a mediocre Red Bull, I would put my money on Max.”

Marko also gave Hamilton some very pointed advice for 2025.

He told Ferrari’s new superstar "be careful not to get back into a negative spiral” like he did with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen in 2025?

Hamilton has been unable to regularly fight Verstappen at the front of the F1 pack since the notorious 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

That controversial race gave Verstappen his maiden Formula 1 championship - he has now racked up four in a row.

Although Red Bull’s domination of F1 waned last year, amid McLaren’s rise in competitiveness, Verstappen still did enough in the early rounds to claim the drivers’ title.

Ferrari’s development last season will give Hamilton hope.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz won a total of five grands prix in 2024, and Ferrari finished ahead of Red Bull in the constructors’.

Hamilton’s adaptation to new machinery will put Marko’s bold claim to the test.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

