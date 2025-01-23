Veteran A-lister of Martin Brundle’s grid walk lands plush role with F1

A veteran of the Formula 1 paddock - and of Martin Brundle’s grid walks - has landed a big new role.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has partnered with F1 to deliver Formula 1 Garage, described as “a world-class culinary experience in the paddock’s most premium hospitality”.

Ramsay’s initiative will be inside the F1 paddock and the pit lane - allowing fans to eat his award-winning food while watching the racing.

Last year, he transformed F1 Garage into Ramsay’s Garage to great avail at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

He will now launch at 10 rounds in 2025 - Miami Grand Prix, and followed by the Canadian, British, Italian, United States, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Ramsay is a well-known fan of the sport who has been around the paddock for years.

He has chatted to Brundle on multiple occasions, including once alongside Stormzy and Tom Cruise.

Notably, it was Ramsay who bailed Brundle out of an awkward exchange with Franco Colapinto last season.

Colapinto, still new to a race seat with Williams at the US Grand Prix, accidentally gave Brundle the cold shoulder during a grid walk.

It was Ramsay who was swiftly drafted in to chat to Brundle after Colapinto’s mishap.

Ramsay said about his new partnership with Formula 1: “My passion for F1 is well known but it’s the complexity and pace of the cars, and the talent of the many people building and controlling them, that appeals so much.

“In many ways F1 is like a high performing professional kitchen, so this is the perfect partnership for us and our growing international restaurants group.

"We’re excited about what we can offer the F1 Garage guests, and we can’t wait to get to the starting line in Miami this May.”

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1, said: “We are thrilled to begin such an exciting collaboration with a world-renowned chef like Gordon Ramsay.

“F1 Garage is a one-of-a-kind experience in our sport, offering fans unparalleled access inside the world of Formula 1.

“Our vision is to offer premium F1 hospitality through a unique journey not only on the track, but also at the table, with standards of excellence that reflect the passion and soul of our sport.

“We cannot wait to begin this joint venture entirely dedicated to our guests, which will see them enjoy an unforgettable experience, starting from the Miami Grand Prix.”