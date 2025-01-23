Veteran A-lister of Martin Brundle’s grid walk lands plush role with F1

New iniative to deliver luxury experience for fans inside the paddock

Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay

A veteran of the Formula 1 paddock - and of Martin Brundle’s grid walks - has landed a big new role.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has partnered with F1 to deliver Formula 1 Garage, described as “a world-class culinary experience in the paddock’s most premium hospitality”.

Ramsay’s initiative will be inside the F1 paddock and the pit lane - allowing fans to eat his award-winning food while watching the racing.

Last year, he transformed F1 Garage into Ramsay’s Garage to great avail at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

He will now launch at 10 rounds in 2025 - Miami Grand Prix, and followed by the Canadian, British, Italian, United States, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Ramsay is a well-known fan of the sport who has been around the paddock for years.

He has chatted to Brundle on multiple occasions, including once alongside Stormzy and Tom Cruise.

Notably, it was Ramsay who bailed Brundle out of an awkward exchange with Franco Colapinto last season.

Colapinto, still new to a race seat with Williams at the US Grand Prix, accidentally gave Brundle the cold shoulder during a grid walk.

It was Ramsay who was swiftly drafted in to chat to Brundle after Colapinto’s mishap.

Ramsay said about his new partnership with Formula 1: “My passion for F1 is well known but it’s the complexity and pace of the cars, and the talent of the many people building and controlling them, that appeals so much.

“In many ways F1 is like a high performing professional kitchen, so this is the perfect partnership for us and our growing international restaurants group.

"We’re excited about what we can offer the F1 Garage guests, and we can’t wait to get to the starting line in Miami this May.”

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1, said: “We are thrilled to begin such an exciting collaboration with a world-renowned chef like Gordon Ramsay.

“F1 Garage is a one-of-a-kind experience in our sport, offering fans unparalleled access inside the world of Formula 1.

“Our vision is to offer premium F1 hospitality through a unique journey not only on the track, but also at the table, with standards of excellence that reflect the passion and soul of our sport.

“We cannot wait to begin this joint venture entirely dedicated to our guests, which will see them enjoy an unforgettable experience, starting from the Miami Grand Prix.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
40m ago
Supercross champion Jett Lawrence splits with agent after “misappropriation of funds”
Jett Lawrence, 2025 San Diego Supercross. Credit: HRC.
RR News
43m ago
Michael Dunlop drops Ducati teaser for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop, Jerez World Superbike test 2025
F1 News
1h ago
Fernando Alonso’s bold team "to be reckoned with” in F1 2026 prediction
Fernando Alonso
F1 News
2h ago
Jack Doohan will get “fair crack” despite Franco Colapinto arrival
Jack Doohan is already under pressure to keep his Alpine seat
F1 News
2h ago
Veteran A-lister of Martin Brundle’s grid walk lands plush role with F1
Gordon Ramsay

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez makes ominous “young people” comparison with Lewis Hamilton
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton changes luxury watch brand upon Ferrari arrival
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
3h ago
Joey Thompson announces new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joey Thompson
F1 News
4h ago
Helmut Marko: Max Verstappen faster than Lewis Hamilton even with “mediocre” car
Max Verstappen
F1 News
4h ago
Charles Leclerc's verdict on Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari test
Charles leclerc with Frederic Vasseur