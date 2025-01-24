Martin Brundle draws rugby comparison in response to new FIA rules

Martin Brundle has backed new misconduct rules which will be enforced by F1’s governing body the FIA this year.

Changes to the FIA’s International Sporting Code for the 2025 season have revealed that drivers could face points deductions and even bans if they repeatedly swear or criticise the governing body.

Three offences would put an F1 driver at risk of a “one-month suspension plus deduction of championship points”.

Giving his verdict to the changes, ex-F1 driver turned commentator Brundle insisted drivers should be “role models” and made a comparison to how referees are respected in rugby.

“I think we’re role models. F1 drivers are role models. You don’t need to riotously swear in a press conference,” Brundle told Sky Sports News.

“In the heat of the moment, in the car, full of adrenaline, full of despair, happiness, whatever, I get it completely, but I don’t personally. It doesn’t feel right to me.

“What I love about rugby is how they respect the referee and I think Formula 1 should be the same. You’re role models for all of the drivers coming through.

“If you’re dirty on track, cheating the track limits or calling the FIA stewards “stupid idiots” to give you one example, or being unreasonable like that I think there are degrees of this and how heavy handed you want to be is a whole new story.

“But I don’t mind there being some rules of our F1 drivers who are great kids being role models. I am calm with that.”

What are the new guidelines?

An updated version of the FIA’s Sporting Code was published on Wednesday, revealing the potential punishments, including harsher penalties for repeat offences.

According to the governing body, misconduct is "the general use of language (written or verbal), gesture and/or sign that is offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive and might reasonably be expected or be perceived to be coarse or rude or to cause offense, humiliation or to be inappropriate", "assaulting (elbowing, kicking, punching, hitting, etc.)", and "incitement to do any of the above”.

An F1 driver deemed to have violated the regulations will incur a first time €40,000 (£34,000) fine. A second offence would result in a €80,000 (£68,000) fine as well as a suspended one-month suspension.

For a third offence, F1 drivers would be hit with a €120,000 (£102,000), one-month suspension, and a dedication of championship points.

A "failure to comply with the instructions of the FIA regarding the appointment and participation of persons during official ceremonies at any Competition counting towards a FIA Championship” could also result in an F1 driver being banned.

Punishments here range from a €60,000 (£50,000) for a first offence to a €120,000 (£101,000) fine and "suspension of access to Reserved Area(s) of the event for the next event” for a second offence.

Additional offences would see a €180,000 (£152,000) fine and a six-month race suspension imposed.