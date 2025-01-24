Angela Cullen’s F1 return analysed as Lewis Hamilton “comfort zone” point made

Martin Brundle dissects Angela Cullen's shock reunion with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen
Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen

Ex-F1 driver Martin Brundle believes the main factor behind Angela Cullen’s shock return is to support Lewis Hamilton outside “the comfort zone of Mercedes”.

Hamilton embarks on his new journey with Ferrari in 2025 after making the shock switch from Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion has already tested for his new team, taking to the track in Ferrari’s 2023 F1 challenger on Wednesday.

Hamilton’s Ferrari’s senior management, his parents, and Cullen watched Hamilton’s on-track debut at Fiorano.

Before a shock decision to part ways, Cullen was Hamilton’s physiotherapist at Mercedes between 2016 and 2023.

The Kiwi teased a possible reunion with Hamilton over the winter break during a skiing trip, with her return officially confirmed earlier this week.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Brundle feels that working with Cullen again will be necessary for Hamilton to settle in quickly at Ferrari, given that it’s a new team environment in a different country.

“A bit of a challenge though because it’s a different language, perhaps, to understand where all the green buttons are in a team,” Brundle said.

“He’s left behind Bono, his famous engineer, and the comfort zone of Mercedes. It won’t be that easy. That’s why he’s parachuted Angela Cullen and his manager Mark Hynes to get a team around him.

“Some big challenges. There are some big challenges, his teammate Charles Leclerc has been there seven years effectively and knows exactly where the buttons are, and who does what, and makes things happen.

“Lewis will have to face that. Leclerc is incredibly fast. But I have no doubt that if Ferrari have a race-winning car or a championship-winning car then Lewis can win races and even the championship.”

Lewis Hamilton wants to prove the doubters wrong

Hamilton joins Ferrari on the back of his worst year in F1.

While he did take two wins during his final year at Mercedes, Hamilton was out-performed by teammate George Russell comprehensively.

Hamilton’s struggles in qualifying during 2024 made him question whether he still has the speed.

Brundle feels that Hamilton will be “full of energy” to prove to people that he’s not “over the hill”.

“Already, two of the biggest names in the 75-year-old history of F1. Two of the biggest names in the 75-year history of Formula 1, some might say the biggest names in Ferrari and Hamilton getting together,” Brundle explained.

“Lewis Hamilton dressed all in the scarlet of the prancing horse, an absolutely extraordinary story. The story, a gift that will keep giving for us at Sky F1.

“I think he will. He had all that time at McLaren and Mercedes, this is only Hamilton’s third team in Formula 1, and he will want to go there and show that, despite just turning 40, he’s not over the hill like some people were saying last year, and he will want to show he has made the right decision again. I think he will go there full of energy.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
15m ago
Kevin Magnussen on pole for first post-F1 BMW outing at Daytona 24 Hours
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Abu Dhabi GP 2024
WSBK News
19m ago
New Jonathan Rea crew chief “has the respect of the team” after second WorldSBK test
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
27m ago
Martin Brundle draws rugby comparison in response to new FIA rules
Martin Brundle has backed the FIA's fresh clampdown on swearing
F1 News
29m ago
Angela Cullen’s F1 return analysed as Lewis Hamilton “comfort zone” point made
Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen
MotoGP News
52m ago
“If he doesn’t agree with Valentino Rossi, he tells him!”
Valentino Rossi at Ducati

More News

F1 News
53m ago
Lewis Hamilton sheds fresh light on decision to move to Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton already has a bond with the Tifosi
F1 News
57m ago
Martin Brundle delivers Lewis Hamilton “lost an edge with age” verdict
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Four reasons provided by Ducati to justify Jorge Martin snub
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati stalwart admits Marc Marquez “made us suffer” in the past
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
3h ago
Johnny Herbert points at F1 team under “the biggest pressure” in F1 2025
Aston Martin