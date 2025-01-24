Kevin Magnussen on pole for first post-F1 BMW outing at Daytona 24 Hours

#24 BMW tops Daytona qualifying

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Abu Dhabi GP 2024
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Abu Dhabi GP 2024
© XPB Images

The #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 which Kevin Magnussen will pilot in his debut at the Daytona 24 Hours will start on pole at the American enduro classic.

After losing his seat at the Haas Formula 1 team, Magnussen signed with BMW to become one of the German brand’s factory drivers for the 2025 season.

Focusing primarily on the World Endurance Championship with WRT, Magnussen will also campaign the three big IMSA SportsCar Championship endurance contests - beginning this weekend with the Daytona 24 Hours.

The #24 car that Magnussen will share with Dries Vanthoor, Philipp Eng and Raffaele Marciello (who will join MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in a WRT-run BMW at the Bathurst 12 Hour) will start the Daytona classic from pole.

Vanthoor was tasked with driving the car for the GTP class pole shootout, and did so with a 1m33.895s lap.

“For sure it wasn’t easy with the red flag,” Vanthoor said, referencing the session-stopping issue for the #25 BMW early on.

“It makes tyre warming a bit more difficult for everyone.

“That was a big struggle for us last year, but we have been improving a lot.

“Then it was just about getting the lap together and trying to do the best that I could. That worked out, luckily, so I am very happy.

“We’ve been working hard.

“It’s nice to see that it’s working for everyone here, and also everyone back at the factory.

“I think everybody can be happy and proud of that, but [the pole] is a little cherry on a big cake and there’s still a big thing still to happen. That’s the race, and that can go any way.”

The 2025 Daytona 24 Hours will start at 6:40pm GMT on Saturday 24 January.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
15m ago
Kevin Magnussen on pole for first post-F1 BMW outing at Daytona 24 Hours
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Abu Dhabi GP 2024
WSBK News
19m ago
New Jonathan Rea crew chief “has the respect of the team” after second WorldSBK test
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
27m ago
Martin Brundle draws rugby comparison in response to new FIA rules
Martin Brundle has backed the FIA's fresh clampdown on swearing
F1 News
28m ago
Angela Cullen’s F1 return analysed as Lewis Hamilton “comfort zone” point made
Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen
MotoGP News
52m ago
“If he doesn’t agree with Valentino Rossi, he tells him!”
Valentino Rossi at Ducati

More News

F1 News
53m ago
Lewis Hamilton sheds fresh light on decision to move to Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton already has a bond with the Tifosi
F1 News
57m ago
Martin Brundle delivers Lewis Hamilton “lost an edge with age” verdict
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Four reasons provided by Ducati to justify Jorge Martin snub
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati stalwart admits Marc Marquez “made us suffer” in the past
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
3h ago
Johnny Herbert points at F1 team under “the biggest pressure” in F1 2025
Aston Martin