New footage reveals Lewis Hamilton’s giddy delight at driving Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton described his first experience driving a Ferrari F1 as “amazing”, new footage has revealed.

The seven-time world champion has been enjoying his first week of work as a Ferrari driver after completing his blockbuster switch from Mercedes over the winter.

Hamilton completed 30 laps of Ferrari’s Fiorano test track in cold, damp conditions on Wednesday as he got behind the wheel of a 2023 F1 car.

New footage released by Ferrari has revealed Hamilton’s first reaction to driving one of the Scuderia’s iconic red F1 cars for the first time.

Hamilton can barely contain his excitement as labels the experience “amazing”.

Towards the end of the minute-long clip posted on Instagram, race engineer Riccardo Adami is heard asking Hamilton for a “radio check”, to which his driver responds: “Wow, whew! Hehe… Wow, that was amazing.”

The 40-year-old Briton was watched on by his family and 1,500 spectators as he made his on-track debut for Ferrari as he gears up for his first season with F1’s most famous team.

Hamilton said his first test in a Ferrari F1 car was "one of the best feelings of my life”.

"When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face.

"It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car. It was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the tifosi [fans].

"But to now witness it first hand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can't help but be energised by it.

"I'm so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can't wait to get started.”

Hamilton is expected to conduct further testing of previous cars (TPC) with Ferrari at Barcelona later this month.

He will then get to experience Ferrari’s 2025 challenger for the first time, along with teammate Charles Leclerc, at the team’s launch on 19 February.