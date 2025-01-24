Jeremy Clarkson pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton with cheeky photo

Jeremy Clarkson mocks Lewis Hamilton's photoshoot with Ferrari.

Jeremy Clarkson has taken the mickey out of Lewis Hamilton
Jeremy Clarkson has taken the mickey out of Lewis Hamilton

Jeremy Clarkson has poked fun at Lewis Hamilton following his switch to Ferrari.

The former Top Gear presenter posted an image of himself wearing a suit with an overcoat draped over his shoulders while stood in front of a Range Rover outside a barn on his farm.

The Instagram post, which has had nearly a million likes, was captioned “Lewis Clarkilton”.

It appeared to be mocking Hamilton’s first official photograph as a Ferrari F1 driver following his first visit to the legendary Italian team’s famous Maranello headquarters on Monday.

Hamilton was seen stood in front of a Ferrari F40 Supercar wearing a classic Italian dark pinstripe suit with a double-breasted overcoat slung over his shoulders.

And Clarkson has now made a cheeky joke at Hamilton and Ferrari’s expense.

The post was also mocked by Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls. 

‘Too old and past his prime’

Towards the end of last season, Hamilton was labelled as “too old” and “past his prime” by Clarkson in a brutal verdict about the seven-time world champion.

It followed a difficult race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in November.

“We learned two important things during last weekend’s Grand Prix in Brazil,” Clarkson wrote in his column for The Sun.

“Well, three, if you count Lance Stroll, who crashed his freshly repaired car on the formation lap. And then drove it into a gravel tap.

“First of all, Max Verstappen is one of the all-time greats. He may even be the greatest driver we’ve ever seen.

"And second, Lewis Hamilton is past his prime. He blamed his car for his tail-end qualifying session but his team mate, George Russell, was on the front row.

"Of course it’s possible that because Lewis is moving to Ferrari next year, the team are filling his fuel tank with lemon barley water instead of petrol. But that seems unlikely.

"It’s far more probable that he’s now too old.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
1m ago
WH Racing return to Isle of Man TT after missing 2024 with a new rider
Marcus Simpson
WSBK News
1h ago
A 2025 rookie spent his tricky first WSBK test in the wet
Yari Montella, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
New Jonathan Rea crew chief “has the respect of the team” after second WorldSBK test
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
KTM debt rises to over €2 billion, interest found from 23 potential investors
KTM, MotoGP 2024
F1 News
1h ago
New footage reveals Lewis Hamilton’s giddy delight at driving Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton on track for Ferrari

More News

F1 News
1h ago
FIA explain how they spend money from F1 driver fines
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
1h ago
Jerez WorldSBK test rain “good” for Honda
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Jeremy Clarkson pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton with cheeky photo
Jeremy Clarkson has taken the mickey out of Lewis Hamilton
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT hero Michael Dunlop ‘doesn’t give a s**t if you don’t like me’
Michael Dunlop
RR News
2h ago
Organisers present two key reasons to council to save the North West 200
Glenn Irwin