Jeremy Clarkson pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton with cheeky photo

Jeremy Clarkson has taken the mickey out of Lewis Hamilton

Jeremy Clarkson has poked fun at Lewis Hamilton following his switch to Ferrari.

The former Top Gear presenter posted an image of himself wearing a suit with an overcoat draped over his shoulders while stood in front of a Range Rover outside a barn on his farm.

The Instagram post, which has had nearly a million likes, was captioned “Lewis Clarkilton”.

It appeared to be mocking Hamilton’s first official photograph as a Ferrari F1 driver following his first visit to the legendary Italian team’s famous Maranello headquarters on Monday.

Hamilton was seen stood in front of a Ferrari F40 Supercar wearing a classic Italian dark pinstripe suit with a double-breasted overcoat slung over his shoulders.

And Clarkson has now made a cheeky joke at Hamilton and Ferrari’s expense.

The post was also mocked by Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls.

‘Too old and past his prime’

Towards the end of last season, Hamilton was labelled as “too old” and “past his prime” by Clarkson in a brutal verdict about the seven-time world champion.

It followed a difficult race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in November.

“We learned two important things during last weekend’s Grand Prix in Brazil,” Clarkson wrote in his column for The Sun.

“Well, three, if you count Lance Stroll, who crashed his freshly repaired car on the formation lap. And then drove it into a gravel tap.

“First of all, Max Verstappen is one of the all-time greats. He may even be the greatest driver we’ve ever seen.

"And second, Lewis Hamilton is past his prime. He blamed his car for his tail-end qualifying session but his team mate, George Russell, was on the front row.

"Of course it’s possible that because Lewis is moving to Ferrari next year, the team are filling his fuel tank with lemon barley water instead of petrol. But that seems unlikely.

"It’s far more probable that he’s now too old.”