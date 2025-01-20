Racing Bulls cheekily mock Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari

Racing Bulls have poked fun at Lewis Hamilton’s highly-anticipated arrival at Ferrari's famous F1 base.

Hamilton marked his first day at Ferrari’s legendary headquarters by sharing an image of himself at the Maranello factory as he officially began work as Scuderia driver on Monday.

The seven-time world champion said he “couldn’t be happier” to have “realised his dream” of becoming a Ferrari driver.

Hamilton was pictured in a black pinstripe suit and overcoat standing in front of a Ferrari F40 supercar at a rainy Maranello.

Racing Bulls’ social media team were quick to have a joke at Hamilton and Ferrari’s expense, posting their own image of new driver Isack Hadjar.

The photoshopped image of Hadjar showed him wearing an overcoat jacket outside of Red Bull’s sister team’s Faenza headquarters.

There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, is one of those days.#F1 #VCARB pic.twitter.com/K6oH0R06H6 — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) January 20, 2025

It was captioned: “There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, is one of those days,” directly quoting what Hamilton said in his own social media post.

19-year-old Hadjar has graduated to a Racing Bulls seat after finishing runner-up in Formula 2 to replace Liam Lawson, who has been promoted to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

Hamilton’s shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari has dominated the headlines since it was announced in February last year.

The 40-year-old Briton is spending most of his first day meeting key people and getting to know the factory and the team.

Hamilton is expected to drive a 2023 Ferrari F1 car later this week at the team’s Fiorano test track.

"There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days," he said in a post on Instagram.

"I've been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn't be happier to realise that dream today.

"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together."