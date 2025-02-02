Theory linking Max Verstappen's driving style to Michael Schumacher shared

Max Verstappen’s driving style could have been influenced by advice from F1 great Michael Schumacher, it has been claimed.

That is the opinion of ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert, who reckons Verstappen, who has a reputation for his aggressive driving style in wheel-to-wheel combat, may have listened to advice from seven-time world champion Schumacher.

Schumacher was teammates with Verstappen’s father, Jos, at Benetton during the 1994 season and the pair became close friends.

“I think those types of comments that Michael Schumacher may have spoken to Max Verstappen about would stick with you,” Herbert told Casinoutanspelpaus.io.

“But I know Joss Verstappen would still be making sure that he doesn't forget them at the same time.

“I think he's used so much on how Michael worked within a team to make the maximum step in the group that we've got today, the strength that he's got and has had since a very, very young age from when he first got into Formula One.

“And I always remember when he did his first season in Formula One, he got this horrible reputation of driving people off the circuit, being a hard racer. And he was like, well, hard racing is what it's all about.

“You don't put people in the wall, you push them onto the grass.”

Speaking about what his relationship with Schumacher was like, Verstappen Sr told F1 Insider: "Always good. He tried hard, even after his career. We often went karting with our children Mick and Max.

"Michael didn't differentiate between Max and Mick. If he had something to say, he told them both. It's quite possible that Max also benefited from these experiences. Max has a lot in common with Michael - uncompromising on the racetrack, but kind, sensitive and caring as a private person."

Verstappen’s aggression tipped to remain

F1’s racing guidelines are set to be adjusted for 2025 in a bid to combat the “dive-bomb” tactics used by Verstappen last season during his title battle with McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Despite this, Herbert reckons Verstappen will retain his aggressive approach as he seeks to refine his driving skills.

“The best drivers will shine more with the new rules. We all saw the crazy apex rules and penalties in Mexico, for example,” he added.

“I think it'll be a slightly different season. And I think from Max Verstappen’s point of view, yes, aggression is always going to be part of what he does, but he's still improving his racing skills, qualifying skills and he's still got plenty in his back pocket if he ever needs it.

“Does Verstappen need a teammate that will push him a little bit more? Well, that's where Liam Lawson has now got to shine as well, in that very difficult situation of being up against one of the world's best at the moment, probably one of the greatest ever.

“It will only be a positive thing for Verstappen to have a teammate that will push him and what that will do, unfortunately for everybody else, is move Verstappen to another level. If he does reach that next level, that's where everything changes.”