“The only scenario” where Lewis Hamilton “may quit” Ferrari is pinpointed

Only one eventuality could cause Lewis Hamilton to quit Ferrari early, it has been claimed.

Hamilton’s monumental move to Ferrari this year ties F1’s most successful driver and team together.

Their association has been predicted to last at least for the next two years but even beyond.

“A lot of this is fulfilling the dream of driving for Ferrari,” Lewis Larkam told the Crash F1 podcast.

“Hamilton has never publicly admitted that while he was at Mercedes but it would have been a dream for him.

“The eighth title, ending that drought, is a bigger pull factor than being told that ‘in 2026 we will have the best car’.

“Ferrari have also produced strong power units so there are no concerns there.

“This is more about Hamilton having a fresh start.

“Can we see Hamilton staying at Ferrari for a long time? Yes.

“We’ve not seen anything from Mercedes that they’ve got an answer for their competitiveness that they’ve been lacking. But on top of that, they weren’t willing to give him a long-term contract.

“Ferrari have basically said ‘we will give you whatever you want!’

“Hamilton will have known at Mercedes that the long-term plan was to bring Kimi Antonelli into the team.

“I cannot see him quitting before the end of the contract that he has signed, which is at least the end of 2026.

“The only scenario where he may quit is if he wins the title and retires as an eight-time world champion.

“He’s in it for the long haul and, even if it doesn’t go well, I don’t see him making such a huge move then walking away after a season or two.”

Lewis Hamilton 'wants to feel love and respect' at Ferrari

Connor McDonagh said: “There was talk that Hamilton wasn’t offered an ambassadorial role [at Mercedes]. He didn’t feel loved, he felt that he wasn’t listened to in terms of feedback.

“These factors all played a big part.

“Everyone expects Mercedes to be quick in 2026 with the new power units, so I think it was about the bigger picture of fulfilling a childhood dream.

“That long-term ambassadorial role, as well. Giancarlo Fisichella is still at Ferrari, and he drove for them in 2009!

“So there is potential for Hamilton to be there for as long as he wants, also in terms of other projects like fashion.

“He wants to feel loved and respected.”

Next year, the new F1 regulations will create a level playing field and every team will aspire to building a dominant era. Mercedes are whispered, inside the F1 paddock, to have a particularly strong engine coming.

But Hamilton has been unable to win the record eighth F1 drivers’ title with Mercedes, since missing out at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He now has the opportunity to eclipse Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, the team where the legendary German enjoyed his heyday.