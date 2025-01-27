Carlos Sainz Sr claim shifts the narrative of Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari alliance

Carlos Sainz Sr has claimed Lewis Hamilton was the one who initiated first contact with Ferrari ahead of his blockbuster F1 switch.

Last February Hamilton shocked the F1 world by announcing he would be leaving Mercedes after 12 years to complete a move to rivals Ferrari in 2025.

The seven-time world champion’s decision resulted in Carlos Sainz losing his seat so that Hamilton could team up with Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton informed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff of his decision to activate a break clause in his contract during a visit to his house at the end of January.

Wolff revealed he got an early tip-off from Sainz Sr, who called the Austrian up before he met with Hamilton.

It had been thought that Ferrari chairman John Elkann proposed the switch to Hamilton but Sainz Sr insists it was the Briton who made the initial approach.

“I wouldn’t describe it as the Scuderia behaving badly,” Sainz Sr told El Cafelito. “The circumstances of the perfect storm have arisen.

“Ferrari was happy with Carlos but the possibility appeared because Hamilton himself produced it. It is he who approached Ferrari, then the circumstances arose.

“Perhaps that process could have been clearer, but then it would have been leaked and Ferrari did not want it to be.”

Ferrari’s handling of son’s exit praised

Sainz Sr was full of praise for the manner in which Ferrari handled his son’s exit from the team.

Ferrari waved a heartfelt goodbye to Sainz by organising a final drive at their Fiorano test track.

As part of the special send-off, Sainz Sr was also given the opportunity to drive the F1-75 alongside his son.

“I have no experience in any formula championship, very, very little, so for me it was a big thing,” he told The Sun.

“I really enjoyed it a lot. The power, the handling, and the braking is amazing.

“To have the chance to be there with my son, what Ferrari did for him, and invite me to drive together with him was really fantastic.

“It was an unbelievable day. I will never forget it because we really had good fun and obviously the experience to drive a modern Formula 1 car was unbelievable.”