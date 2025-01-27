Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc reveal new Ferrari F1 race suits

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have shown off Ferrari’s new race suits for the 2025 F1 season.

The arrival of seven-time world champion Hamilton to Ferrari following his blockbuster transfer from rivals Mercedes has dominated much of the media headlines and intrigue during the winter.

Hamilton made his first visit to Ferrari’s famous Maranello headquarters last week and also drove one of their iconic F1 cars at Fiorano.

During the week, Hamilton also carried out photoshoots alongside Leclerc ahead of their first campaign as teammates together.

On Monday, Ferrari released a series of images and a video on social media to reveal the team’s new overalls for 2025.

Entering the 1644 era 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Dqfxb52iAH — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 27, 2025

A closer look at our 2025 threads 🧵 pic.twitter.com/h9x2Tohp3B — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 27, 2025

The unveiling has only further whet the appetite of fans excited by the prospect of the upcoming F1 season, and Hamilton’s debut campaign with Ferrari.

Hamilton and Leclerc will form one of the strongest driver line-ups on the 2025 grid, with plenty of fascination surrounding how they will fare as teammates and whether they can successfully end Ferrari’s 16-year title drought.

Both drivers will be back in action this week as Ferrari head to Barcelona for three days of private TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) running.

Hamilton and Leclerc are set to return to the Spanish Grand Prix venue next week for a 2026 Pirelli tyre test, before Ferrari unveil their 2025 challenger on 19 February.

Ferrari will shakedown their 2025 car on that date before heading to Bahrain for pre-season testing, which takes place between 26-28 February.