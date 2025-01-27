Max Verstappen-Aston Martin switch ‘very real’ as negotiation claim made

The possibility of Max Verstappen making the switch to Aston Martin in F1 2026 is “very real” with negotiations already underway, it has been claimed.

Verstappen’s future has been the subject of intense speculation ever since The Daily Mail published a rumour that Aston Martin have launched an astronomical £1 billion bid to try and lure the four-time world champion away from Red Bull.

Aston Martin and Mercedes are both understood to want the 27-year-old Dutchman’s services despite him being contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028.

The Silverstone-based outfit have signalled their intention to become F1 world champions in the coming years by building a state-of-the-art campus, including a new wind tunnel, and reinforcing their technical team with the high-profile signings of Enrico Cardille and Adrian Newey.

Capturing Newey, widely regarded as the greatest car designer in F1 history, is seen as vital to Aston Martin’s reported hopes of landing Verstappen in time for the sport’s regulation overhaul in 2026.

Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, respected journalist Mark Hughes believes there is weight behind the rumours.

“Not sure about the price tag, it sounds like one of those made-up newspaper headlines where they sit around and decide how much it should be and then decide that’s what it is,” Hughes said in response to a listener question.

“The idea of Max Verstappen to Aston I think is very real and if what we’re hearing on the grapevine is true, those negotiations are ongoing. So even before we started hearing these rumours from within the paddock and not just from people speculating on it from the outside, it did make perfect sense.

“Max has been at Red Bull for a decade, it’s a new formula, a new engine partner, Adrian Newey has gone. Max has won multiple world titles and said that only the first one really matters to him and the rest have been a nice indulgence.

“So he's clearly ready for a new challenge just the time that Lawrence Stroll has brought this incredible array of talents and facilities together and has taken Honda with whom Verstappen and has a great relationship already, with them.

“It's the obvious next step for both parties I'd say so yes, I'd put quite a lot of weight behind the rumours.”

Verstappen hasn't ruled out Newey reunion

Last year, Verstappen refused to rule out the possibility of joining forces with Newey, who designed all of Verstappen’s championship-winning Red Bull cars, at Aston Martin in the future.

“I have other worries at the moment that I'm paying a lot of attention to and I'm working on that. That is something maybe for the future that I think about, not now,” he said when asked about the prospect towards the end of last season.

“Adrian and I, we have a very good understanding. I sent him also a message after the news came out, even though, of course, I knew that it was coming. So I'm happy for him.

“It's a new challenge, of course, I always said I would have loved him to stay. But at one point you can't overturn these things. So, then you're just excited for people seeking new challenges.

“I also know that Lawrence (Stroll), of course, is pushing flat out to make it a success with Aston Martin, so it's quite understandable, of course, that he wants to have Adrian on his side.”