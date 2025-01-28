Ferrari told to be ‘pretty worried’ about ‘out of sorts’ Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari should find Lewis Hamilton’s recent F1 form “pretty worrying”, David Coulthard believes.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has completed a blockbuster switch from Mercedes to join Ferrari for the upcoming 2025 season.

But Hamilton’s illustrious 12-year stint with the Silver Arrows ended with a disappointing final campaign in which he was comprehensively out-performed by teammate George Russell in both qualifying and on race day.

And ex-Red Bull driver-turned-pundit Coulthard reckons there is reason to be concerned about Hamilton’s performances, labelling the 40-year-old Briton as “out of sorts”.

“Lewis is a winning machine, he’s broken all the records, but this isn’t a personality contest, it’s not an opinion contest - it’s a data-driven contest,” Coulthard told Channel 4.

“And to be out-qualified consistently by George [Russell]…the greats don’t have bad cars.

“He’s got out of sorts with this current phase of his age and formula, and whether Ferrari are the kickstart to bring him back or not remains to be seen, but I’d say that’s pretty worrying.

“Doesn’t detract from his brilliance, doesn’t take away anything from the records, but there is a thing called Mother Nature, and the clock is ticking.”

Hamilton ‘biggest disappointment’ of 2024

Speaking separately to Viaplay, Coulthard branded Hamilton as “the biggest disappointment” of the 2024 F1 season as he slumped to his lowest finish in the drivers’ championship.

“I know that’s controversial as he’s a seven-time World Champion and a real winning machine, but I’ve never seen this Lewis in Formula 1," the Scot added.

“He was beaten in qualifying, while the greats can always find speed somewhere to squeeze out a qualifying lap when it really matters.

“Ferrari of course signed him early in the year and then everyone was very enthusiastic.

“Ferrari’s shares shot up so fast that they have probably already eliminated all the costs of bringing in Lewis and [Fred] Vasseur [Ferrari team principal] of course knows him well.

“But Formula 1 remains a sport that is very dependent on data.

“The stopwatch doesn’t lie and at the moment it just doesn’t deliver in terms of lap times. So they have to worry a little bit.

“But sometimes change is also good. Maybe the switch to Ferrari for Hamilton, putting on that red suit, works the same as Superman putting on his suit. But it will be an exciting time anyway.”