Lewis Hamilton’s British GP win brought rival F1 team boss to tears

Lewis Hamilton's redemptive British Grand Prix win brought a rival F1 team boss to tears.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the British Grand Prix for a ninth time
Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the British Grand Prix for a ninth time

Alpine F1 boss Oliver Oakes has admitted he got a bit emotional after seeing Lewis Hamilton’s victory at the British Grand Prix last year.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton claimed a redemptive ninth win at Silverstone last season to return to the top step of an F1 podium for the first time in 945 days.

It ended a winless streak stretching back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - a week before Hamilton was controversially denied a record-breaking eighth world title in Abu Dhabi due to race director Michael Masi’s incorrect application of the Safety Car rules.

Hamilton fought back tears as he celebrated and later admitted he had doubted himself and wondered if he would ever win again in F1.

Watching the race as a fan prior to his appointment as Alpine’s team principal later that month, Oakes revealed he had “a tear in my eye” after Hamilton’s victory.

“As a fan, out there, I think it’s going to be exciting not only to see the rookies on the grid, [but] seeing Lewis in red,” Oakes told the James Allen on F1 podcast.

“I don’t think it’s sad to say but you can’t help but be emotional when he won at Silverstone as an Englishman.

“My home track in a way, my Hitech being based there. What he did, I had a bit of a, I’m not ashamed to say it, a tear in my eye because it was a massive win there.

“And then seeing him this year roll out in red, I think that’s great for F1. I think it’s going to be an amazing season to see all of those battles as well”.

Speaking about the emotions of the win, then Mercedes driver Hamilton said: “The adversity we have gone through as a team and I have personally experienced, the constant challenge, like we all have, to get out of bed every day and give it your best shot.

“So many times when you feel like your best shot is not good enough, and the disappointment sometimes you can feel.

“We live in a time when mental health is such a serious issue and I am not going to lie [and deny] that I have experienced that.

“There have definitely been moments between 2021 and here when I didn’t feel like I was good enough, or I thought it was never going to happen again. I have never cried coming from a win. It just came out of me. It is a really great feeling and I am really grateful for it.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
25m ago
History repeats itself with latest Lewis Hamilton crash for new F1 team
Hamilton's crash for Mercedes at Jerez
F1 News
31m ago
Ferrari to pick two replacement drivers to rest Lewis Hamilton on final test day
Lewis Hamilton drives down Barcelona's main straight
F1 News
48m ago
Lewis Hamilton's second Ferrari F1 test ends with crash
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
59m ago
Valentino Rossi displays huge bruise - and motivational message as racing resumes
Valentino Rossi
WSBK Results
1h ago
Portimao World Superbike Test Results: Day 2
Alex Lowes, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
‘No leader’ accusation for Honda as bleak predictions made
Honda
MotoGP News
1h ago
Circuit boss provides update on 2025 Valencia MotoGP after flood disaster
Ricardo Tormo Circuit
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton “far behind in preparation” at “Charles Leclerc’s team”
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda could yet race for Red Bull as new role mooted
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK News
2h ago
Remy Gardner “didn’t push 100%” to set fourth fastest time at Portimao WorldSBK test
Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.