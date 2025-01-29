Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin potential judged as Red Bull parallel made

Ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok sees parallels between Adrian Newey’s arrival at Red Bull and his new adventure with Aston Martin in 2025.

Newey will start work as Aston Martin’s managing technical partner on March 3, spearheading their technical team.

The 66-year-old will be tasked with making Aston Martin a title-contending outfit.

While Aston Martin have made progress on track in recent years, with back-to-back P5 finishes in the constructors’ championship, they’ve struggled with in-season development.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll will hope that the signing of Newey is the missing piece as Aston Martin looks to capitalise on the new regulations in 2026.

With other high-profile signings, such as Andy Cowell, their new team principal, and Enrico Cardille from Ferrari, Aston Martin are set up to win in F1.

Speaking on the Evo India podcast, Chandhok drew a comparison to when Newey first joined Red Bull.

“I think it’s important to factor in that we have a big rule change coming. In 2026, the rulebook is being torn up,” he said. “There’s a whole new set of rules coming. That creates opportunity. So if you rewind to the time when Adrian moved to Red Bull.

“They were a midfield team, a couple of podiums here and there. He very much focused on 2009 which was the new rule changes. He got involved 2007-08 but focused really on 2009. 07-08 was about setting up the structure for 2009. 2009 they got caught out with the loophole otherwise they had the best car in the second half. From 10 to 13 they won the four championships.

“So actually, in a similar way, there’s an opportunity in 2026 if he can spend ’25 creating the structure and building the team up, with the new rules in 2026. We could see a change quickly.”

Alonso’s last chance in F1

2026 will likely be Fernando Alonso’s last chance to challenge for an F1 title.

Alonso will be 44 years old by the start of 2026, and his contract expires at the end of next year.

Alonso hasn’t finished on the top step of the podium since 2013, while his last title win was back in 2006 - nearly 20 years ago.

The Spaniard may bow out of F1 having driven a Newey-designed car in his final season.

Chandhok believes it would be a “great story” if Alonso could challenge for the title again.

“Wouldn’t it be amazing if you saw a 45-year-old Fernando Alonso winning the championship in an Adrian Newey car, what a story that would be,” he added.