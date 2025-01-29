Lewis Hamilton's second Ferrari F1 test ends with crash

Lewis Hamilton has crashed out of his second F1 test with Ferrari at Barcelona.

The seven-time world champion lost control of his car in the final part of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and crashed into the barriers, Sky Italy reports.

Hamilton was unharmed in the accident but Ferrari's 2023 car sustained damage.

Motorsport.com Italy say Ferrari's car suffered "significant" damage to the suspension and some aerodynamic parts. Sky described the crash as "minor".

Ferrari expect that the damage will be repaired and Charles Leclerc will be able to continue the team's programme as planned in the afternoon.

Hamilton and Leclerc shared running on Tuesday, with Leclerc driving in the morning before Hamilton took over in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, it was the 40-year-old Briton's turn to get behind the wheel first but his crash has disrupted Ferrari's programme.

Hamilton is continuing his preparations to get up to speed for his highly-anticipated debut season with the Scuderia.

Intriguingly, it is not the first time Hamilton has crashed while conducting early F1 testing for his teams.

Hamilton had a high-speed crash at McLaren ahead of his rookie season in 2007 and also suffered a braking failure on his Mercedes test debut in 2013.

According to AutoRacer, Ferrari will bring in reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Dino Beganovic for the final day of their private test on Thursday.