History repeats itself with latest Lewis Hamilton crash for new F1 team

A crash curtailed Lewis Hamilton’s latest Ferrari test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but it’s not the first time he’s shunted for one of his new F1 teams.

It’s been reported that Hamilton lost control of the Ferrari SF-23 in the final part of the lap in Barcelona.

Hamilton was able to exit the Ferrari unscathed, with serious damage done to the car's suspension.

It was Hamilton's third day in the car, having completing his debut test at Fiorano last week.

Hamilton was in action, alongside Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in Barcelona.

The first day of running on Tuesday went smoothly, with Ferrari focusing on tyre management and their starts.

However, the second day of running hasn't gone to plan following Hamilton's crash.

Lewis Hamilton crashed McLaren

It’s unlikely to deter Hamilton, who crashed for McLaren in 2007 during a test session in Valencia.

During a January test day, Hamilton lost control of the McLaren MP4-22.

According to The Guardian, the crash was at 185mph, but Hamilton escaped uninjured.

Hamilton reported afterwards: “Unfortunately with this sport these things happen. I am completely fine and was conscious throughout.”

It didn’t impact Hamilton’s rookie F1 season, narrowly missing out on the F1 drivers championship by just one point.

Hamilton's 2007 campaign remains the most impressive by a rookie in the history of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton crashes on Mercedes debut

The Briton also crashed on his first outing for Mercedes in 2013.

After just 15 laps, Hamilton shunted his Mercedes at Jerez.

This time, though, it was due to a brake issue.

“I'm just glad that firstly I'm safe and that it's happened now, not when we're in the season or something,” Hamilton said after the crash.

“This is what testing is about. It's about getting through those development phases, errors or whatever they may be and working on them and that's what the guys are doing.”

It means that Hamilton has now suffered crashes when testing for all three of his new F1 teams over the years.

He went on to win titles with his previous two teams, so maybe it's good omen ahead of 2025?