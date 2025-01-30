Toto Wolff makes divorce comparison after seeing “iconic” Lewis Hamilton Ferrari shots

Toto Wolff has reacted to seeing Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red for the first time, labelling the photographs “iconic.”

Last week, Hamilton officially started work as a Ferrari F1 driver.

On Monday, Hamilton was pictured in front of Enzo Ferrari’s old home.

The shot of the seven-time world champion broke the record for the most likes on Instagram for an F1-related upload.

Two days later, Hamilton hit the track for the first time in the 2023 Ferrari, completing 30 laps at Fiorano.

Speaking at the Autosport Awards, Wolff reacted to Hamilton's first week at Ferrari.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it’s all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend,” Wolff said.

“But I’m really happy for him, and I told him that those pictures were iconic, that he made, that was so well curated, and no surprise with Lewis.”

Wolff “super excited” ahead of F1 2025

It’s a new era for Mercedes with Hamilton departing the team.

18-year-old wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli will team up with George Russell in 2025.

For Mercedes, they will be hoping to right the wrongs of the last three seasons in 2025.

While they claimed four victories last season, their general performance was incredibly inconsistent, leaving them P4 in the constructors’ championship.

Looking ahead to the new campaign, Wolff added: “I think we’re super excited by the new situation.

“We’ve had fantastic 12 years with Lewis. George has shown superb performances in the last three years and now with Kimi coming up, a young lion with a lot of talent and now he needs to learn.”

Mercedes will unveil their 2025 F1 challenger - the W16 - on February 24 in Bahrain.