Toto Wolff makes divorce comparison after seeing “iconic” Lewis Hamilton Ferrari shots

“But I’m really happy for him, and I told him that those pictures were iconic, that he made, that was so well curated, and no surprise with Lewis.”

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff has reacted to seeing Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red for the first time, labelling the photographs “iconic.”

Last week, Hamilton officially started work as a Ferrari F1 driver.

On Monday, Hamilton was pictured in front of Enzo Ferrari’s old home.

The shot of the seven-time world champion broke the record for the most likes on Instagram for an F1-related upload.

Two days later, Hamilton hit the track for the first time in the 2023 Ferrari, completing 30 laps at Fiorano.

Speaking at the Autosport Awards, Wolff reacted to Hamilton's first week at Ferrari.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it’s all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend,” Wolff said.

“But I’m really happy for him, and I told him that those pictures were iconic, that he made, that was so well curated, and no surprise with Lewis.”

Wolff “super excited” ahead of F1 2025

It’s a new era for Mercedes with Hamilton departing the team.

18-year-old wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli will team up with George Russell in 2025.

For Mercedes, they will be hoping to right the wrongs of the last three seasons in 2025.

While they claimed four victories last season, their general performance was incredibly inconsistent, leaving them P4 in the constructors’ championship.

Looking ahead to the new campaign, Wolff added: “I think we’re super excited by the new situation.

“We’ve had fantastic 12 years with Lewis. George has shown superb performances in the last three years and now with Kimi coming up, a young lion with a lot of talent and now he needs to learn.”

Mercedes will unveil their 2025 F1 challenger - the W16 - on February 24 in Bahrain.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
7m ago
George Russell pinpoints key weakness to fix for F1 2025
George Russell
MotoGP News
21m ago
Maverick Vinales delivers bullish appraisal of KTM’s MotoGP bike
Maverick Vinales
F1 News
49m ago
Ferrari to pick two replacement drivers to rest Lewis Hamilton on final test day
Lewis Hamilton drives down Barcelona's main straight
MotoGP News
1h ago
Brad Binder says KTM’s MotoGP deficit to Ducati “really not that much”
Brad Binder
F1 News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli told to ‘slow down’ and avoid ‘awkward’ situation
Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 debut this year

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta on KTM crisis: ‘Biggest help I can give is if we are winning in MotoGP’
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2025 launch
F1 News
3h ago
Adrian Newey suggests “lack of experience” led to Red Bull’s dip in form
Adrian Newey
F1 News
3h ago
Ferrari scrapped Charles Leclerc’s run after Lewis Hamilton’s crash
Charles Leclerc driving at Barcelona on Tuesday
F1 News
3h ago
Johnny Herbert speaks out following dismissal as FIA steward ahead of F1 2025
Johnny Herbert (right)
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff makes divorce comparison after seeing “iconic” Lewis Hamilton Ferrari shots
Toto Wolff